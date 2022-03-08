Travelers Booking Cars on Turo Unlock Greater Selection and Convenience With New Program at Orlando International Airport (MCO)

ORLANDO, Fla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Turo, the world’s largest peer-to-peer car sharing marketplace, is proud to announce that starting today, March 7, 2022, guests will have designated areas to check in and out of their trips at Orlando International Airport (MCO). The first-of-its-kind program between MCO and Turo will give travelers to Orlando even greater convenience in accessing the cars they booked as soon as they land.





With experts predicting another car rental crunch as spring break and summer travel planning ramps up, trusted Turo hosts are offering over 1,300 makes and models across the platform, covering multiple price points. Turo guest and host access to the North Terminal parking garages and Economy Satellite lots allows for easy parking, pickup, and dropoff at MCO.

“ With travel to Orlando ramping up and experts anticipating another car rental crunch, this agreement between MCO and Turo couldn’t have come at a better time for travelers to The City Beautiful,” said Turo CEO Andre Haddad. “ We applaud the Greater Orlando Aviation Authority’s commitment to innovation and consumer choice as well as their support empowering local Turo hosts by keeping tourism dollars in locals’ pockets.”

In addition to an extraordinary selection of cars, Turo offers an unrivaled network of pick-up, drop off, and delivery locations that make the platform incredibly convenient for guests to use. Peer-to-peer car sharing provides not only car booking options for out-of-town guests but also more economical personal mobility options for Central Florida residents in need of transportation throughout the Sunshine State.

As of today, March 7th, Turo pickups and returns that occur at MCO are designated to the following property locations:

Garage A, North Terminal Parking Garage: Garage Level One

Garage B, North Terminal Garage: Garage Level One

Terminal Top, North Terminal Garage: Terminal Top Level Four

North Park Place – Economy Satellite Lot

South Park Place – Economy Satellite Lot

ITF Curbside location

For more information on vehicles in the Central Florida area available for booking on Turo, click here or download the Turo app in the App Store and Google Play.

About Turo: Turo is the world’s largest car sharing marketplace where guests can book any car they want, wherever they want it, from a vibrant community of trusted hosts. Whether they’re flying in from afar or looking for a car down the street, searching for a rugged truck or something smooth and swanky for a once-in-a-lifetime event, guests can take the wheel of the perfect car for any occasion, while hosts can take the wheel of their futures by sharing their underutilized personal vehicles or building an accessible, flexible, and scalable car sharing business from the ground up. Turo is home to a supportive and collaborative community that shares thousands of vehicles across the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom.

Contacts

Catherine Mejia



cmejia@turo.com

press@turo.com