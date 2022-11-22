<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=1126676760698405&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1">
Home Business Wire TravelCenters of America to Present at the Benchmark Company’s 11th Annual Discovery...
Business Wire

TravelCenters of America to Present at the Benchmark Company’s 11th Annual Discovery One-on-One Investor Conference on Thursday, December 1st

di Business Wire

WESTLAKE, Ohio–(BUSINESS WIRE)–TravelCenters of America Inc. (Nasdaq: TA) today announced that Chief Executive Officer Jonathan Pertchik and Chief Financial Officer Peter Crage will be hosting meetings at the Benchmark Company’s 11th Annual Discovery One-on-One Investor Conference on Thursday, December 1, 2022 in New York City. For additional information or to schedule a one-on-one meeting with TA management, please contact your Benchmark Company representative or visit https://www.benchmarkcompany.com/news-events/upcoming-events/the-11th-annual-discovery-one-on-one-investor-conference.

About TravelCenters of America Inc.

TravelCenters of America Inc. (Nasdaq: TA) is the nation’s largest publicly traded full-service travel center network. Founded in 1972 and headquartered in Westlake, Ohio, its more than 19,000 team members serve guests in over 276 locations in 44 states, principally under the TA®, Petro Stopping Centers® and TA Express® brands. Offerings include diesel and gasoline fuel, truck maintenance and repair, full-service and quick-service restaurants, travel stores, car and truck parking and other services dedicated to providing great experiences for its guests. TA is committed to sustainability, with its specialized business unit, eTA, focused on sustainable energy options for professional drivers and motorists, while leveraging alternative energy to support its own operations. TA operates over 600 full-service and quick-service restaurants and nine proprietary brands, including Iron Skillet® and Country Pride®. For more information, visit www.ta-petro.com.

Contacts

Stephen Colbert, Director, Investor Relations

(617) 796-8251

Articoli correlati

Domo to Present at the Credit Suisse 26th Annual Technology Conference

Business Wire Business Wire -
SILICON SLOPES, Utah--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Domo (Nasdaq: DOMO), provider of the Domo Business Cloud, today announced management will present at the...
Continua a leggere

VIA optronics AG Announces Annual General Meeting Date

Business Wire Business Wire -
NUREMBERG, Germany--(BUSINESS WIRE)--VIA optronics AG (NYSE: VIAO) (“VIA or the “Company”), a leading supplier of interactive display systems and...
Continua a leggere

E2open to Participate at UBS Global TMT Conference

Business Wire Business Wire -
AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: ETWO), the connected supply chain SaaS platform with the largest multi-enterprise network,...
Continua a leggere

Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche

iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php
ALTRE STORIE

Riassunto: Mavenir lancia l’offerta integrata CPaaS per i CSP

Business Wire