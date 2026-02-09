Traumasoft Acquires Huly, Advancing a Market-First AI Strategy for the EMS Industry while Retaining Huly’s Market Independence

PORTAGE, Mich.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#AIinHealthcare--Traumasoft, a leading provider of integrated EMS management solutions, is pleased to announce the acquisition of Huly, a specialized AI platform purpose-built to improve workflow efficiency, compliance, and staff experience across EMS operations. The acquisition reflects Traumasoft’s belief that AI is essential infrastructure for the EMS industry and must remain interoperable across the EMS ecosystem.

As part of the transaction, Huly will retain its independent brand, leadership team, and R&D engine to operate with meaningful autonomy under the ongoing direction of Founder and CEO Nidhish Dhru. This structure supports a market-first approach, allowing Huly to remain broadly accessible to EMS agencies regardless of their existing technology stack.

“This acquisition is about the future of EMS, not just the future of Traumasoft,” said Dave O’Reilly, CEO of Traumasoft. “We believe AI will become critical infrastructure for every EMS organization. Allowing Huly to operate with a degree of independence enables it to move quickly, stay market-focused, and deliver value across the entire EMS ecosystem, not just to Traumasoft customers.”

Investing in People: AI Built for the EMS Frontlines

The acquisition reinforces a shared belief that the most valuable asset in EMS is its people. Huly’s AI-powered tools are designed to reduce administrative burden, improve job satisfaction, and mitigate burnout, particularly in high-friction operational areas such as pre-billing, Quality Assurance / Quality Improvement (“QA / QI”), and payroll.

Agencies using Huly have reported:

First-time billing rejections dropping from approximately 60% to near 10%

Significant reductions in manual effort across pre-billing workflows

Improved cash flow, accuracy, and staff productivity

“We built Huly to solve the real, often invisible problems that slow teams down and wear people out,” said Nidhish Dhru. “This partnership gives us the scale and resources to grow to better support our customers while staying focused on innovation and service to the fulsome EMS market.”

Largely Independent Structure, Shared Long-Term Vision

Traumasoft’s acquisition positions Huly as a market-first AI innovation engine built to serve the broader EMS ecosystem. Huly will operate with meaningful independence, maintaining control over its product roadmap and operating cadence, allowing it to move quickly and innovate on behalf of EMS providers industry-wide.

At the same time, Traumasoft customers will benefit from deep, tightly integrated workflows that connect HMS, billing, QA/QI, and AI-driven automation, delivering immediate and differentiated value within the Traumasoft platform.

This acquisition reflects Traumasoft’s long-term commitment to advancing EMS through scalable, industry-leading technology while ensuring its customers remain at the forefront of innovation.

About Traumasoft

Traumasoft provides a comprehensive EMS operations platform designed to streamline scheduling, dispatch, ePCR, billing, fleet, and workforce management. The company is trusted by agencies across North America to simplify complexity, improve care coordination, and drive operational excellence.

About Huly

Huly is an AI-native platform built to enhance EMS agency workflows by automating time-intensive administrative processes. With a focus on revenue cycle management, QA/QI, and workforce operations, Huly delivers measurable gains in accuracy, efficiency, and scalability for EMS organizations of all sizes.

Traumasoft Corporate Contact

Cristina Cimino

Marketing Manager

Ccimino@traumasoft.com

+1-815-980-5620