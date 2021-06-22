Transposit’s DevOps Process Orchestration Platform Now Empowers Non-Developers to Automate Processes for Digital Operations

New customization, flexibility, and visibility features help engineering and operations teams work better together to achieve value faster

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#DevOps—Transposit, the DevOps process orchestration company, today introduced new platform capabilities which are developer-friendly, but built for all. They empower non-developers with customization, flexible orchestration, and intelligent operational visibility. Transposit’s expanded functionality bridges the gap between engineering and ITOps teams so they can work better together to deliver business value more quickly. By enabling teams to work with agility while simultaneously maintaining the governance and process controls, Transposit brings calm to the chaos of managing the complex modern stack.

“Engineering and IT Ops teams require insights to do their jobs efficiently whether they code or not, to reduce manual processes and eliminate the toil of software development with today’s modern stack,” said Stephen Elliot, Program Vice President at IDC. “There’s a growing need for process automation in ITOps as a result of organizations’ digital transformation initiatives and new work policies brought on by the pandemic. These modern demands have led to significantly more strain and downtime in the form of longer incident resolution and inefficient processes lacking in automation.”

Key new features of the Transposit platform:

No-code runbook builder empowers technical operations engineers to build sophisticated workflows across the DevOps toolchain without needing to write code or learn a specialized workflow tool .

New triggers for runbooks and actions within runbooks enable highly flexible, event-driven automation. These triggers afford teams the freedom to build and automate pieces of their workflows in a more ad-hoc, incremental manner so that processes are adaptable to change.

Activity feed provides stakeholders with expanded visibility into all operational events, to ensure governance and process controls.

No-code Runbook Builder Empowers Non-Developer Customization and Advanced Scenarios

Transposit believes that everyone across development and operations teams – regardless of development experience – should be able to create sophisticated human-in-the-loop automated workflows. Transposit bridges the operator experience gap with its new no-code runbook builder that allows any user to participate and add value.

Transposit was built from the ground up for developers to customize in common languages including Python, Javascript, and SQL. The runbook builder now enables non-developers on operations teams to customize as well, allowing them to move quickly without the need for a developer’s help. The runbook builder’s easy-to-use interface makes it simple to design runbooks by plugging in a series of steps and actions. Transposit provides hundreds of pre-built actions that teams can use out of the box and connect to their runbooks, reducing manual toil and streamlining operations.

New Triggers for Runbooks and Actions Help Teams Mature and Expand Their Automation Usage

Transposit’s flexible process orchestration platform guides teams on their journey to maturing their automation practices. Whether it’s runbook documentation or end-to-end automation, Transposit’s workflows can be shaped to fit the unique needs of every team. Rather than taking a traditional approach of mapping out entire flow diagrams, Transposit makes it possible for teams to build and automate pieces of their workflows in a more ad-hoc manner so that processes remain malleable and can be easily adapted whenever needed.

The Transposit platform gives teams the opportunity to use incremental automation to strengthen their trust in automation beginning with codifying documentation into human-in-the-loop runbooks that combine human guidance with automated actions. Teams can then easily identify additional steps that can be automated over time.

The platform’s new triggers help teams mature and expand their automation usage by connecting runbooks to external events. Users can enable triggers within runbooks for both internal and external events, resulting in accelerated, highly flexible, and event-driven response automation that blends both human and machine triggers.

New Activity Feed Expands Operational Visibility

The modern tech stack is more complex than ever before, leaving Ops teams overwhelmed and wading through a flood of events coming from an array of tools and services as they keep a watchful eye on dynamic cloud infrastructure. By using Transposit’s new activity feed, teams are given visibility into what’s happening across their services.

Transposit gives teams the ability to bring together and understand all the various moving parts throughout an operations pipeline within one knowledge stream. The activity feed allows teams to quickly determine the services that need their attention by pulling together important events across every tool such as alerts, requests, and CI/CD systems as well as high-level activity within the platform. Not only can teams see the activities taking place, but they can also access granular information about what is happening, who is taking certain actions, and what resulted from those actions. This full audit trail of both human and machine data provides the governance that operations teams need to ensure security and reliability across services.

After recovering from an incident, teams scramble to remember what exactly happened, which team members had participated, and the entire timeline of events. Transposit makes it easy to capture critical events throughout the course of an incident. The new customizable post-mortem export makes it easy to use that data for root cause analysis and ultimately drive continuous improvement.

“The new functionality we’ve added to our orchestration platform transforms the landscape for DevOps and IT Ops teams. Keeping applications up and running when the demand for digital is at an all time high is a monumental task. By easing the challenges that come with continuous change, we give engineers control back over their days while helping them succeed at their jobs. This is both healthy for individuals and great for business,” said Divanny Lamas, the CEO of Transposit. “We empower all team members – regardless of tooling expertise – to better collaborate and drive more value together.”

To learn more about Transposit’s new features, request a demo.

About Transposit

Transposit delivers DevOps process orchestration. Its fully integrated, human-in-the-loop approach to automation empowers engineering operations teams to streamline DevOps practices, enhance service reliability, and resolve incidents faster. As the glue between tools, data, and people, Transposit codifies institutional knowledge to make processes data-driven and repeatable with runbooks that help teams incrementally automate tasks. Transposit’s automatic timelines capture the complete history of all actions taken through the system and surface actionable insights that drive operational improvement. Powered by the Transposit Integration Engine that combines hundreds of pre-built integrations with code-level customization, the cloud-based platform is able to connect to any service with an API. Organizations rely on Transposit to improve workflow agility and keep services healthy so they can deliver more value to their business.

