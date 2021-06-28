Transposit Recognized by SIIA CODiE Awards as Best DevOps Tool of 2021

Transposit Receives Esteemed Industry Recognition for its DevOps Process Orchestration Platform as the Best DevOps Tool of 2021 by SIIA CODiE Awards

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#CODiE21—Transposit, the DevOps process orchestration company, has been named the Best DevOps Tool of 2021 as part of the annual SIIA CODiE Awards. The CODiE Awards recognize the companies producing the most innovative business technology products across the country, and around the world. Acknowledged as the premier awards program for the software and information industries for over 35 years, the SIIA CODiE Awards are produced by the Software & Information Industry Association (SIIA), the principal trade association for the software, education, media and digital content industries.

“As automating technologies more frequently root themselves in organizations’ digital transformation initiatives, it’s abundantly clear that DevOps is a mainstream movement. However, with impacts of the pandemic still clinging to most businesses, operations teams remain bogged down with longer incident resolution times and inefficient processes,” said Divanny Lamas, CEO of Transposit. “We’re honored to be recognized as the Best DevOps Tool of 2021 by the SIIA CODiE Awards as it validates Transposit’s stance on taking a holistic, humanized approach to process orchestration through automation while empowering non-technical users.”

Transposit delivers DevOps process orchestration with its fully integrated, human-in-the-loop approach to automation. It empowers engineering operations teams to streamline DevOps practices, dramatically improve service reliability and resolve incidents faster. Providing the glue between tools, data and people, Transposit allows teams to automate actions across the entire DevOps toolchain. It codifies institutional knowledge to make DevOps processes data-driven and repeatable. No other solution on the market delivers the operational efficiency that Transposit does for IT operations (ITOps) and service reliability engineering (SRE) teams.

“Congratulations to all of the 2021 Business Technology CODiE Award winners,” said SIIA President Jeff Joseph. “The products honored this year hold a particularly special place in the distinguished history of the CODiEs. Many of these winners literally helped business survive, and even thrive, as the global business community transitioned to remote status due to the pandemic. All those honored today demonstrate the resilience of this dynamic industry. Innovation continued even in the face of an unprecedented challenging year.”

The Software & Information Industry Association (SIIA), the principal trade association for the software and digital content industries, announced the full slate of CODiE winners during an online winner announcement on June 22 in light of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

The SIIA CODiE Awards are the industry’s only peer-reviewed awards program. The first-round review of all nominees is conducted by software and business technology experts with considerable industry expertise, including analysts, media, bloggers, bankers and investors. The scores from the expert judge review determine the finalists. SIIA members then vote on the finalist products, and the scores from both rounds are tabulated to select the winners.

Forty-three awards were given this year for products and services deployed specifically for B2B software, information and media companies, including the Best Overall Business Technology Product, awarded to the product with the highest scores of both rounds of judging.

More information about the Awards is available at: siia.net/CODiE.

Details about the winners are listed at https://history.siia.net/codie/2021-Winners

About the SIIA CODiE™ Awards

The SIIA CODiE Awards are the only peer-reviewed program to showcase business and education technology’s finest products and services. Since 1986, thousands of products, services and solutions have been recognized for achieving excellence. For more information, visit siia.net/CODiE.

About Transposit

Transposit delivers DevOps process orchestration. Its fully integrated, human-in-the-loop approach to automation empowers engineering operations teams to streamline DevOps practices, enhance service reliability and resolve incidents faster. As the glue between tools, data and people, Transposit codifies institutional knowledge to make processes data-driven and repeatable with runbooks that help teams incrementally automate tasks. Transposit’s automatic timelines capture the complete history of all actions taken through the system and surface actionable insights that drive operational improvement. Powered by the Transposit Integration Engine that combines hundreds of pre-built integrations with code-level customization, the cloud-based platform is able to connect to any service with an API. Organizations rely on Transposit to improve workflow agility and keep services healthy so they can deliver more value to their business.

