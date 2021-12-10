Transposit Introduces Activities, the New Auto-Ticket That Brings Modern Automation to Service Management

Bridges the Gap Between Engineering and Operations and Drives Continuous Improvement; Achieves SOC 2 Type 2 Compliance to Ensure Data Security

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#DevOps–Transposit, the company that delivers connected workflow for DevOps, today announced new Activities that harmoniously bring together ITSM processes and automation, providing a single source of truth across issues, incidents, tasks, requests and all associated operational data. Often, engineering and operations teams are using automation and carrying out processes separately from the documentation of those actions. With Transposit Activities, automation is now baked into ITSM processes. As the container for all automation and processes, Activities enhance visibility and collaboration, enabling teams to use structured data from across the stack and take swift action with human-in-the-loop automated runbooks—all with automatic documentation of every action taken by both humans and machines. Transposit also announced that it is now SOC 2 Type 2 certified, cementing its commitment to providing customers with the confidence to keep their critical data safe within the platform and ensuring the company upholds the highest industry standards for data security.

“Transposit is taking a modern approach to ticketing that makes Transposit Activities the container to all processes and actions,” said Divanny Lamas, CEO at Transposit. “Teams shouldn’t have to leave the context of a ticket to take action. Now, when a new activity is created, the entire process can be carried out within that context through human-in-the-loop automated runbooks. Context stays relevant and up-to-date with automatic input and updates to the metadata within Activities.”

The data around automation and human processes provide context with activity metadata that captures progress, identifies owners and services, and ensures visibility across teams. Activity types and fields are fully customizable—no coding or specialized skills in the tooling are required. Teams can create activity types for various operational events, such as incidents, changes, requests, deployments and more. Fields within activity types can be customized for any use case.

While data can be added to Activities manually, it can also be updated automatically through runbook actions. Transposit enables teams to take output from one action and pipe it into another action or activity field. For example, a user could use an EC2 action to create a new VM, which would output its IP address. Now, users can send that action output – the IP address – into an activity field to be used in later actions. This auto-updating of tickets ensures context is always up to date, with less manual toil.

Transposit Activities Accelerate Response and Enhance Actionability

Minimizing ticket drudgery, Activities are the new auto-ticket, automatically capturing human and machine actions throughout any activity within the Transposit Timeline. With hundreds of pre-built integrations and the ability to connect to any API, the Transposit Platform enables teams to create processes that span their entire toolchain. Any automated or human action taken within an activity will be automatically captured, creating a full audit trail that teams need to ensure compliance and prepare for audits.

Teams can execute a human-in-the-loop automated process for an activity by running one or more runbooks, whether in response to an incident, service request, change or any other operational task. Runbooks can be automatically run based on an activity type or manually executed from within an activity.

Every action within a runbook will run within the context of the activity, ensuring teams have the data they need to make intelligent decisions and accelerate response to any event. Runbooks combine automation and human actions, automating away repetitive tasks while providing humans with the data and context they need to use judgment and take immediate action.

“Enterprises require cloud adoption and DevOps practices to drive digital transformation initiatives and continuous innovation, but for many companies, their approach to service management is falling behind business needs,”’ said Paul Nashawaty, senior analyst at Enterprise Group Strategy. “By enabling a shift away from manually intensive processes and multiple systems of record, Transposit brings a more holistic and automated approach to service management – a step in the right direction for addressing the technical operations skills gap companies face today.”

Transposit Enables Continuous Improvement Using Automatic Documentation

Benefits from Activities span beyond the event itself. Automatic documentation and a full history of runbook “runs” (the execution of a runbook) provide teams with the feedback loop needed to improve automation and processes over time. Teams have full visibility into which runbooks were used, how they were used and by whom, making it easy to understand where there are areas for improvement.

This full history of actions also enables people to use past learnings during a current event. If a similar event occurs, teams can easily look to see how it was handled previously and what were the mitigating actions taken.

Activities functionality includes:

Manual or automatic activity creation: Activities can be created manually or automatically created from a runbook.

Activities can be created manually or automatically created from a runbook. Customizable activity types and fields: Activity types (i.e., incidents, service requests, change requests, deployments, etc.) and fields (i.e., severity, commander, environment, impacted services, status, requester name, etc.) within Activities are fully customizable.

Activity types (i.e., incidents, service requests, change requests, deployments, etc.) and fields (i.e., severity, commander, environment, impacted services, status, requester name, etc.) within Activities are fully customizable. Runbook execution: One or more runbooks can be manually run from within an activity or automatically triggered based on activity type.

One or more runbooks can be manually run from within an activity or automatically triggered based on activity type. Human-in-the-loop automation: Automated human-in-the-loop workflows can be run within an activity.

Automated human-in-the-loop workflows can be run within an activity. Auto-update Activities from action outputs: The output from a runbook action can be automatically used as an input for another action or to update an activity field.

The output from a runbook action can be automatically used as an input for another action or to update an activity field. Timelines: Timelines automatically capture every action by humans and machines.

Timelines automatically capture every action by humans and machines. Executive summary: A summary of the event progress can be added so stakeholders remain up to date. Updates to the executive summary will be documented in the Timeline and also pinned to the corresponding Slack channel.

A summary of the event progress can be added so stakeholders remain up to date. Updates to the executive summary will be documented in the Timeline and also pinned to the corresponding Slack channel. Slack integration: A Slack channel is automatically created for every new activity (this is customizable based on activity type – e.g., one may want a new Slack channel for every incident, but not every service request). Activities can be edited and runbooks can be executed from within Slack.

A Slack channel is automatically created for every new activity (this is customizable based on activity type – e.g., one may want a new Slack channel for every incident, but not every service request). Activities can be edited and runbooks can be executed from within Slack. Searchability and discoverability: Users can filter Activities by activity type for ease of discovery and investigation.

“Legacy service management wasn’t built for the best-of-breed cloud stack—integrating APIs and automation have been patched on after the fact, making it hard to customize legacy platforms, scale processes, and solve for modern use cases,” Lamas continued. “With today’s ops teams using dozens of tools and services to get work done, modern service management must enable teams to take the best functionality of all these services and bring them together to automate processes, enhance visibility, and deliver great customer experiences. Transposit brings automation to service management, combining no-code automation with a powerful developer platform so that teams have both the ease of use and flexibility to solve for any use case and achieve operational excellence.”

“Teams need automation, process and documentation brought together, connecting a best-of-breed cloud to enhance context and visibility, accelerate event response and continuously improve processes, which Transposit provides,” concluded Lamas.

