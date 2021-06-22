Transposit Hires VP of Product to Drive Innovation for Technical and Cloud Operations Teams

Seasoned Product Leader Ryan Taylor Hails from Hulu and Intuit

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#CompanyGrowth—Transposit, the DevOps process orchestration company, today announced that Ryan Taylor joined as Vice President of Product. Taylor brings over 15 years of experience as a leader in Technical Operations at highly regarded enterprises including Hulu, Intuit, and ABC Financial, with expertise in product management, SaaS products and operational development. At Transposit, Taylor will be responsible for driving strategy to shape the company’s product portfolio to meet the evolving needs of customers and partners as they manage the complexities of running the modern software stack.

“Ryan’s focus on optimizing and simplifying engineering operations and his success in leading product at high-growth companies are valuable assets for our team,” said Divanny Lamas, CEO at Transposit. “His deep experience in TechOps, creative problem-solving mindset and process oriented approach will be instrumental as we enter the next stage of evolution for our company.”

Taylor comes to Transposit after almost five years at Hulu as Director of Production Operations. At Hulu, Taylor inspired the team to achieve the company’s goals of operational maturity and engineering excellence to improve products and services and thereby increase customer satisfaction. As a result of his guidance, Hulu was able to attain significant availability and functionality improvements. Prior to Hulu, Taylor led the global Intuit Operations and Application Operations teams for Quickbooks, TurboTax, and Mint.com to new levels of efficiency, and the company experienced huge market growth during his time there.

Over 20 years ago, Taylor’s career started with ABC Financial at a time when the business realized the advantages of software development after establishing itself as best in class servicing the health and fitness industry. Contributing to a SaaS product early in his career provided an early view into the future of many industries. He subsequently pursued hands-on technical operations roles at multiple smaller scale companies where he had a big impact, before joining Intuit.

Throughout his tenure as an operations leader, Taylor has aimed to find, combine, and provide efficient tools for frontline staff. His teams built and maintained custom-coded solutions to solve the kinds of problems Transposit is designed to solve for all IT operations teams as they run and improve applications in today’s on-demand world.

“It’s been a goal of mine to work with like-minded individuals whose mission is to remove chaos to empower people, process, partnership, insights, integrations, engineers and operators. When I spoke with Divanny about the product, we found immediate common ground. We believe many others will benefit from an orchestration tool that puts people in the middle,” said Taylor. “Leading Transposit’s product organization is an opportunity of a lifetime born out of my specific career experiences. I’m thrilled to work with this team and bring my experience here.”

Taylor continued, “I look forward to contributing to a platform to automate tasks that require human interaction but shouldn’t. When repeatable and straightforward tasks become an afterthought, customers can use the same principles to mature complicated and time-consuming workflows to aid in speedy response, communication, context and resolution.”

