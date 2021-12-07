Home Business Wire Transphorm to Present at the Oppenheimer 5G Summit on December 14
Transphorm to Present at the Oppenheimer 5G Summit on December 14

GOLETA, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Transphorm Inc. (OTCQX: TGAN)—a pioneer in and global supplier of high reliability, high performance gallium nitride (GaN) power conversion products—today announced that senior management will present at Oppenheimer’s Annual 5G Summit: Wireless and Cloud Convergence Begins, which will be held as a virtual event. Management is scheduled to host a live fireside chat at 8:35 a.m. Pacific Time on Tuesday, December 14, 2021, and will be available throughout the day to meet with participating investors.

Portfolio managers and analysts who would like to request a meeting with management should contact their Oppenheimer representative. A live webcast and archive replay of management’s fireside chat will be made available in the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at www.transphormusa.com.

About Transphorm

Transphorm, Inc., a global leader in the GaN revolution, designs and manufactures high performance and high reliability GaN semiconductors for high voltage power conversion applications. Having one of the largest Power GaN IP portfolios of more than 1,000 owned or licensed patents, Transphorm produces the industry’s first JEDEC and AEC-Q101 qualified high voltage GaN semiconductor devices. The Company’s vertically integrated device business model allows for innovation at every development stage: design, fabrication, device, and application support. Transphorm’s innovations are moving power electronics beyond the limitations of silicon to achieve over 99% efficiency, 40% more power density and 20% lower system cost. Transphorm is headquartered in Goleta, California and has manufacturing operations in Goleta and Aizu, Japan. For more information, please visit www.transphormusa.com. Follow us on Twitter @transphormusa and WeChat @ Transphorm_GaN.

The SuperGaN mark is a registered mark of Transphorm, Inc. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

Contacts

Investor Contact:
Shelton Group

Brett Perry | Leanne Sievers

1-214-272-0070 | 1-949-224-3874

sheltonir@sheltongroup.com

Company Contact:

Cameron McAulay

Chief Financial Officer

1-805-456-1300 ext. 140

cmcaulay@transphormusa.com

