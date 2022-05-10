Transphorm to Announce Fiscal 2022 Fourth Quarter and Full Year Financial Results and Business Update Call on May 24th at 5:00pm ET

GOLETA, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Transphorm, Inc. (NASDAQ: TGAN)—a pioneer in and global supplier of high-reliability, high-performance gallium nitride (GaN) power conversion products, announced today it will host a conference call and webcast on Tuesday, May 24, 2022 at 5:00 p.m. ET to discuss the Company’s financial results for the 2022 fiscal fourth quarter and fiscal year ended March 31, 2022.

Conference Call and Webcast Information

Event: Transphorm Fiscal 2022 Fourth Quarter and Full Year Financial Results Date: Tuesday, May 24, 2022 Time: 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time Live Call: 1 (888) 330-2446 or 1 (240) 789-2732, Conference ID: 8060388. Webcast: https://event.on24.com/wcc/r/2947335/9EA3AFF729C086351F33CF46EFE76B59.

A replay and the supporting presentation materials will be available on the day of the conference call and for approximately 90 days on the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website. Additionally, a telephone replay of the conference call will be available after the conclusion of the call and through May 31, 2022. The telephone replay can be accessed by dialing +1-800-770-2030 and entering the conference ID: 8060388.

About Transphorm

Transphorm, Inc., a global leader in the GaN revolution, designs and manufactures high performance and high reliability GaN semiconductors for high voltage power conversion applications. Having one of the largest Power GaN IP portfolios of more than 1,000 owned or licensed patents, Transphorm produces the industry’s first JEDEC and AEC-Q101 qualified high voltage GaN semiconductor devices. The Company’s vertically integrated device business model allows for innovation at every development stage: design, fabrication, device, and application support. Transphorm’s innovations are moving power electronics beyond the limitations of silicon to achieve over 99% efficiency, 40% more power density and 20% lower system cost. Transphorm is headquartered in Goleta, California and has manufacturing operations in Goleta and Aizu, Japan. For more information, please visit www.transphormusa.com. Follow us on Twitter @transphormusa and WeChat @ Transphorm_GaN.

Contacts

Investor Contacts:

David Hanover or Jack Perkins



KCSA Strategic Communications



transphorm@kcsa.com

Company Contact:

Cameron McAulay



Chief Financial Officer



1-805-456-1300 ext. 140



cmcaulay@transphormusa.com