TransPerfect to Host Nashville Victory Lap 5K to Benefit V Foundation for Cancer Research

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–TransPerfect, the world’s largest provider of language and technology solutions for global business, today announced that it is hosting the first Nashville-based edition of its multi-city Victory Lap 5K Run/Walk series benefitting the V Foundation for Cancer Research.

The event is being held on December 30, on the eve of the TransPerfect Music City Bowl college football game, and registration is open to the general public. Serious and casual runners, walkers, children, strollers, and leashed pets are all welcome to register. The course starts and finishes in the shadow of Nissan Stadium, routing along the Greenway on the river and through Cumberland Park. There will also be a silent auction and a post-race celebration featuring local food and entertainment.

Registration is open at www.transperfectvictorylap.com/nashville. One hundred percent of the event proceeds will benefit the V Foundation for Cancer Research.

As the title sponsor of the Music City Bowl, TransPerfect sought to broaden its community outreach and engagement by adding the Victory Lap event to the weekend’s activity list. With thousands of fans traveling to Nashville to support the University of Iowa and University of Kentucky football teams, the race is an opportunity to enjoy Nashville’s scenery and take in some fresh air, all while supporting the important cause of finding a cure for cancer.

TransPerfect President and CEO Phil Shawe stated, “Last year’s TransPerfect Music City Bowl had a huge impact on Nashville, and we’re looking forward to building on that momentum.”

TransPerfect’s commitment to corporate citizenship has played a key role in shaping the company’s culture and the way employees conduct business every day. Other organizations that TransPerfect supports include Girls Who Code, CFES Brilliant Pathways, and Athlete Ally.

For information about TransPerfect’s corporate social responsibility initiatives or any of the company’s charitable efforts, visit the company’s website or email community@transperfect.com.

About The V Foundation for Cancer Research



The V Foundation for Cancer Research was founded by ESPN and legendary basketball coach Jim Valvano with one goal in mind: to achieve Victory Over Cancer®.

Since its formation in 1993, the V Foundation has awarded over $310 million in cancer research grants nationwide and has grown to become one of the premier supporters of cutting-edge cancer research. Due to generous donors, the Foundation has an endowment that covers administrative expenses.

About TransPerfect



TransPerfect is the world’s largest provider of language and technology solutions for global business. From offices in over 100 cities on six continents, TransPerfect offers a full range of services in 200+ languages to clients worldwide. More than 6,000 global organizations employ TransPerfect’s GlobalLink® technology to simplify management of multilingual content. With an unparalleled commitment to quality and client service, TransPerfect is fully ISO 9001 and ISO 17100 certified. TransPerfect has global headquarters in New York, with regional headquarters in London and Hong Kong. For more information, please visit our website at www.transperfect.com.

