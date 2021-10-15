TransPecos Banks Successfully Converts to Nymbus Core

JACKSONVILLE, Fla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–NYMBUS®, a leading provider of banking technology solutions, today announced the successful conversion of TransPecos Banks, SSB from its legacy core system over to Nymbus.

Committed to providing the highest level of care and leadership in the communities it serves, TransPecos sought to modernize its core banking platform in order to best serve its customers and grow the bank. Now live with Nymbus, all required banking functions are unified into one state-of-the-art, API-first solution that brings new products and services to market faster—providing an unparalleled experience for customers while simplifying back-end processes to improve efficiencies and drive revenue growth.

The conversion to Nymbus took place seamlessly over the weekend of October 1, and TransPecos customers are already experiencing digitally-enhanced services for simplified deposits, bill pay, and account viewing.

“Once we determined that a core overhaul was needed in order to best serve our customers, we made certain to choose a partner that would move us beyond playing catchup and set the foundation for meaningful, long-term innovation and growth,” said Michael Kozub, Chief Executive Officer for TransPecos Banks, SSB. “Together with Nymbus, we can now move faster to confidently support our customers and local businesses with the best banking experience possible.”

Whether it’s creating a new digital bank or modernizing a legacy infrastructure, Nymbus Core is a fast track to reaching new growth and new opportunities. Most recently named to CB Insights’ Fintech 250 list of the most promising companies for “Core Banking & Infrastructure,” Nymbus Core’s groundbreaking technology is a disruptor in the industry for its transformative effect on financial institutions.

“In today’s digital world, how you anticipate customers’ needs and the banking experience you deliver determines your success,” said Jeffery Kendall, Chairman and CEO of Nymbus. “We are proud to support TransPecos in building next generation digital experiences now, while continuing to identify new opportunities for next-level growth.”

Previously, TransPecos partnered with Nymbus to stand up a separate digital-only brand for expanding TransPecos’ digital reach and revenue opportunities. Focused on serving the unique financial needs of medical professionals, BankMD has brought significant success to both the brand and the community bank.

About Nymbus

Nymbus enables banks and credit unions of any size to accelerate growth through new routes to market. This includes a full suite of banking technology applications available to modernize and optimize existing channels, as well as the operational resources to get to market quickly with a full-scale digital bank immediately positioned at capturing new niche customer segments. Whichever growth path you choose, Nymbus buys back decades of lost time and accelerates your ability to engage and support the entire customer journey.

About TransPecos Banks

TransPecos Banks, SSB is a member of TransPecos Financial Corp., a Texas banking organization with locations throughout the TransPecos Region of West Texas and its corporate headquarters in San Antonio. We are committed to providing the highest level of customer care and leadership in the communities we serve. Our employees help set us apart by providing friendly, high quality customer experiences and innovative banking solutions. TransPecos Banks and its employees are proud of the communities in which we live and serve.

