Transparency-One’s Kala Hanson Named Recipient of 2024 Women in Supply Chain Award

Award honors supply chain leaders whose accomplishments set a foundation for women in a company’s supply chain network

DALLAS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Transparency-One®, ISN®’s responsible sourcing platform built to bring transparency to supply chain management, announced today that Manager, Kala Hanson, received the 2024 Women in Supply Chain award in the Rising Star category. As a manager at Transparency-One, Kala oversees business relationships and works with well-known global brands to achieve their responsible sourcing goals.





“It’s an honor to receive this Women in Supply Chain award, and a testament to the collective efforts of our incredible team at Transparency-One and ISN,” said Kala Hanson. “Looking ahead, I am excited for opportunities to welcome new customers looking to improve transparency in their supply chains with Transparency-One. I also look forward to discovering new ways to drive value within the supply chain industry.”

“Kala is a driven and effective leader who is making a difference in helping pave the way to safer facilities, more sustainable and ethical products, reduced risks and greater visibility,” said Chris Morrison, senior managing director at Transparency-One. “We’re incredibly proud of Kala’s achievements and recognition as a Rising Star, which speaks to her success driving awareness of critical tools and resources available to help companies create sustainable supply chains.”

Presented by Food Logistics and Supply & Demand Chain Executive, the Women in Supply Chain award honors female supply chain leaders and executives whose accomplishments, mentorship and examples set a foundation for women in all levels of a company’s supply chain network.

“Women are reshaping the landscape of supply chain management with their unparalleled contributions, igniting growth and fostering innovation across the industry. Their presence not only enriches the workforce but also brings a myriad of perspectives essential for tackling intricate challenges and refining global operations. The Women in Supply Chain award stands as a beacon, celebrating and amplifying their remarkable achievements,” says Sarah Barnes-Humphrey, founder of Let’s Talk Supply Chain podcast and Blended Pledge, both sponsors of the Women in Supply Chain award. “Congratulations to all the winners, everyone who was nominated and all those making an impact. This recognition honors the courage and dedication of all incredible people who work hard every day. This award is a testament to their unwavering commitment and profound impact on the field.”

Learn more about ISN's industry-leading tools and services for contractor and supplier management.

About ISN

ISN is the global leader in contractor and supplier information management, with more than 20 years of experience connecting more than 800 Hiring Clients in capital-intensive industries with 80,000+ active contractors and suppliers to promote safety, health and sustainability in the workplace. ISN’s brands include ISNetworld, a global online contractor and supplier management platform that helps capital-intensive industries connect with safe reliable contractors, Transparency-One®, a responsible sourcing platform built to bring transparency to supply chain management, and Empower®, a worker-level app built to keep workers moving forward. ISN collects health and safety, procurement, insurance, quality, supply chain, sourcing and regulatory information from contractors and suppliers and incorporates a level of due diligence to the supply chain management process through ISN’s Review and Verification Services (RAVS) subject matter experts who review and verify contractor and supplier information.

ISN has 14 offices around the globe which provide award-winning support and training for its customers in more than 85 countries. ISN takes pride in leading worldwide efforts to improve the efficiency and effectiveness of contractor and supplier management systems and in serving as a world-class forum for sharing industry best practices, benchmarking performance, providing data insights among its members and helping decision makers, including board members, ensure contractor and supplier risk is assessed and monitored. For more information, visit http://www.isn.com.

