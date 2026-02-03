TransLogic™ Launches Secure Tube System Monitoring for Healthcare Operations

MYtranslogic cloud platform transforms tube system management with real-time monitoring through enhanced cybersecurity software release

Remote access to critical system information from any internet-connected device

Dramatically reduces issue resolution time from hours to seconds

Prevents minor issues from escalating into costly system service interruptions

BROOMFIELD, Colo.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--TransLogic, a Swisslog Healthcare company and a leading supplier in transport automation, has launched MYtranslogic, a breakthrough cloud-based repository, for North America healthcare facilities. The platform, developed in partnership with DevIQ, provides enhanced access to TransLogic tube system monitoring, helping prevent minor issues from escalating into system service interruptions that prove costly to patient care and staff efficiency.

Healthcare operations teams gain protected visibility into critical system information from any internet-connected device, whether on-site or across town. This secure access allows facilities to remotely clear system alarms, identify issues that could lead to lengthy system shutdowns, review carrier transactions, and assess component inventory in seconds versus hours or days. This capability reduces issue resolution time while enabling clinical personnel to spend more time caring for patients.

"This development in tube system management keeps clinical staff focused on patient care rather than handling technical issues, while giving engineering teams the tools they need to maintain optimal system performance around the clock," said Adam Tappen, Senior Vice President of Sales and Service at TransLogic North America. "MYtranslogic delivers the secure access healthcare facilities need to manage their transport automation systems while maintaining the highest standards of data protection."

MYtranslogic is a subscription that works in conjunction with TransLogic's latest software version 9, through its one-way API feed. The software builds on TransLogic's commitment to security by adding HITRUST product certification along with a HITRUST environment certification renewal. This dual certification demonstrates that TransLogic meets key regulations and industry-defined requirements to reduce risk in the areas of cybersecurity, privacy, and data protection.

"Modern healthcare demands both immediate system access and uncompromising security," said Scott Fincher, Product Director, Transport Automation at TransLogic and Swisslog Healthcare. "MYtranslogic gives facilities the power to address issues through secure channels, preventing small problems from becoming expensive operational delays that disrupt patient care and compromise safety protocols."

TransLogic's Software Version 9 includes current industry-standard security features with Microsoft SQL Database replacing PostgreSQL flat files to improve access to data. The software runs as a Windows service and allows data to reside on a segregated database server. With incentives for early adopters, TransLogic has prepared for market reception and continual upgrades.

Learn more at https://hello.na.swisslog-healthcare.com/MYtranslogicInformation.

About Swisslog Healthcare

Swisslog Healthcare provides pharmacy workflow automations through robotic solutions and operational technology that enable hospitals and health systems to assist providers in treating patients across the continuum of care. Integrating transport and pharmacy automation, value-added services, and intelligent software, Swisslog Healthcare enables healthcare providers to respond to patients' needs quickly and with greater accuracy. The company minimizes many sources of operational waste, so providers achieve higher levels of productivity to impact the well-being of patients in positive ways. For more information, visit www.swisslog-healthcare.com.

About TransLogic

TransLogic, a Swisslog Healthcare Company, builds on its 100 years of operational technology expertise to reliably automate the delivery of critical items and leverage innovations which transcend industry standards in transport automation. TransLogic products are manufactured in the USA, resulting in nominal supply chain issues, fewer shipping delays, and quality controls which meet North America’s standards. Learn more about TransLogic solutions at translogic.com.

