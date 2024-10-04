TransLogic™ Brings Transport Automation Solutions to HCD Conference + Expo

Design Assist service is a collaborative approach to healthcare facility planning

BROOMFIELD, Colo.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–TransLogic™, a Swisslog Healthcare company and a leading supplier in transport automation, will showcase its healthcare consultative approach at the Healthcare Design Conference + Expo (HCD). This premier event focuses on connections and the collective ability to prepare the healthcare industry for tomorrow’s patients.





TransLogic will participate in the Exhibition Hall from October 5-8 at the Indiana Convention Center in Indianapolis at booth #1136. Healthcare facility professionals committed to efficiency and innovation will explore the advantages of TransLogic’s Design Assist service and Pneumatic Tube System hardware and software upgrades for enhanced IT security.

“Our Design Assist services are a game-changer for healthcare facility planning,” said Larry Bray, Sr. Region Sales Director at TransLogic. “By engaging our specialized personnel early in the process, we ensure that pneumatic tube systems are seamlessly integrated into the facility design, optimizing space planning, performance, and serviceability.”

TransLogic’s approach will integrate transport experts into the early stages of building design, fostering collaboration that enhances overall project efficiency and ensures long-term serviceability. It will also proactively address pneumatic tube system security concerns by implementing the most current software version with IT security provisions.

“With Design Assist, we’re not just planning facilities; we’re engineering efficiency from the start,” said Adam Tappen, Vice President of Sales at TransLogic. “This service allows us to optimize pneumatic tube systems within the broader context of healthcare operations, enhancing workflow and patient care. It’s a strategic approach that pays dividends in operational efficiency and adaptability long after construction is complete.”

Pneumatic tubes play a crucial role in hospitals and healthcare facilities, rapidly transporting critical materials such as blood samples and medications. TransLogic will collaborate with healthcare architecture and design firms to ensure the tube system vision aligns with project goals. This will include creating 3D models, running simulations, and coordinating directly with architects, engineers, and owners to meet space planning, performance, and serviceability needs.

The HCD will bring together experts from across the country to exchange ideas, experiences, products, and services that will shape the future of healthcare. It will provide a platform for addressing complex challenges that require diverse perspectives and disciplines.

For more information about the design and construction of pneumatic tube systems in healthcare settings, visit https://www.translogic.com/.

About Swisslog Healthcare:

Swisslog Healthcare provides integrated medication supply chain solutions to hospitals and health systems to assist providers in treating patients across the continuum of care. Integrating transport and pharmacy automation, value-added services, and intelligent software, Swisslog Healthcare enables healthcare providers to respond to patients’ needs quickly and with greater accuracy. The company minimizes many sources of operational waste, so providers achieve higher levels of productivity to impact the well-being of patients in positive ways. For more information, visit www.swisslog-healthcare.com.

