TranSigma Announces Certified Partnership Status with Celonis – Global Leader in Execution Management

SHELTON, Conn.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#celonis–TranSigma Consulting, an agile business transformation consulting firm, is now a certified partner with Celonis, the global leader in execution management.

“We are an organization specializing in helping companies reveal and fix inefficiencies they can’t see, enabling them to perform at unprecedented levels. Celonis provides our firm with the ability to identify further opportunities for our clients to be leaner and more efficient,” said Ryan Metz, TranSigma President. “By leveraging our partnership with Celonis and their industry-leading technology, TranSigma can deliver real-time automation and process visualizations across wide and diverse technology ecosystems to provide an understanding of how organizations truly function. These insights effectively expose the root cause of process deficiencies, enabling rapid optimization and value realization.”

TranSigma has a history of helping companies greatly enhance processes thanks to data-driven insights, process excellence, and change facilitation with clients and partners. Getting to know and understand a business is the best way to identify opportunities and realize value. With this partnership, TranSigma is committing to furthering the promise of process improvement to customers who are ready to incorporate this groundbreaking technology into their world.

By using data from on-premise or cloud-based source systems, TranSigma and Celonis can identify how an organization’s processes really run. The Celonis Execution Management System (EMS) enables companies to reveal and fix process inefficiencies inside their business.

“We’re excited about the momentum coming out of our partnership with TranSigma,” said Nicole Gallant, VP of Partner Management, Celonis “Through our efforts together, TranSigma is achieving unparalleled business performance – becoming even more data-driven by leveraging real-time data insights, process intelligence and targeted actions to take to remove inefficiencies. This, in turn, offers all TranSigma customers even more value.”

About TranSigma

Digital process transformation is TranSigma’s mission. The firm’s unique data-driven approach utilizes agile, change management, and lean process reengineering to lead your transformational strategies to success. Specialized in-house skills such as IT, finance, cybersecurity, regulatory compliance, banking, and enterprise data management are fully integrated into its service delivery teams. For more information, please visit www.transigma.com.

About Celonis

Celonis helps organizations to execute on their data. Powered by its market-leading process mining core, the Celonis Execution Management System provides a set of applications, a developer studio and platform capabilities for business executives and users to eliminate billions in corporate inefficiencies, provide better customer experience and reduce carbon emissions. Celonis has thousands of global customers and is headquartered in Munich, Germany and New York City, USA with 16 offices worldwide.

© 2022 Celonis SE. All rights reserved. Celonis and the Celonis “droplet” logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of Celonis SE in Germany and other jurisdictions. All other product and company names are trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective owners.

Contacts

Ryan Metz, ryan.metz@transigma.com

Isabell Horvath, press@celonis.com