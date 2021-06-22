Transformation Entertainment Group (TEG) and Appotronics USA Sign Exclusive Distribution Agreement for Pro-AV Laser Products

ORANGE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Transformation Entertainment Group (TEG), experts in visualization and audio products, fully integrated solutions, and managed services, is pleased to announce that it has been selected by Appotronics USA Inc. as its master distributor in North America for its revolutionary and market leading Pro-AV laser projector products.

All Appotronics Pro-AV laser projectors utilize proprietary intellectual property called ALPD (Advanced Laser Phosphor Display) technology. ALPD laser display technology features high efficiency, high contrast, wide color range, high reliability, exceptional picture quality, and a full suite of fixed and zoom lenses. Appotronics’ newest large venue Pro-AV projector, the T Series, continues to revolutionize the industry and features ALPD technology, 3-DLP, and generates up to 33,000 lumens in the smallest, lightest, and quietest footprint.

“We are very happy to be working with TEG to lead our sales efforts and to deliver exceptional customer service in North America,” said Peter Zhang, Sales Manager North America, Appotronics USA. “With TEG, we are looking forward to providing the industry’s best projectors for applications that include entertainment, education, houses of worship, digital signage, and rental staging.”

“Appotronics ALPD technology revolutionized laser projection enabling high performance, reliability while delivering affordability,” said Tom Schwartz, TEG Partner. “TEG is excited to work with consultants, dealers, integrators and rep firms.”

About Appotronics

Appotronics is a true leader in the laser display field formed by the global R&D leaders from specialized areas such as optics, electronics, materials, physics, mechanical engineering, and precision manufacturing. Appotronics invented its signature ALPD® technology in 2007 and has disrupted the industry as a result. Recognized as the standard for the next generation of laser display, we continue to pioneer industrialization on a global scale. ALPD® technology is currently utilized in multi-media projects for industries such as film production, television, smart education, large venue display, and others. Appotronics is the fifth company worldwide and the first in China to manufacture laser digital cinema projectors that meet the DCI certification.

About Transformation Entertainment Group (TEG)

Transformation Entertainment Group (TEG) is a technology and professional services company equipped to assist owners of movie theatres and commercial spaces optimize, re-invent, transform and elevate entertainment and corporate branding and messaging experiences. TEG is headquartered in Orange County, California. For more information, please visit www.transentgroup.com.

Contacts

TEG: PR@transentgroup.com, Tom Schwartz, (714) 512-5372



Appotronics: sales@appotronicsusa.com