Transform Vehicle Claim Assessments and Estimates with Bdeo’s New Guidewire Marketplace App

SAN MATEO, Calif. & MADRID–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$GWRE #Bdeo—Guidewire (NYSE: GWRE) and Bdeo Technologies S.L. (Bdeo) announced that Bdeo’s new Ready for Guidewire accelerator for Guidewire ClaimCenter is now available in the Guidewire Marketplace.

According to McKinsey & Company, Artificial Intelligence (AI) will help transform the insurance industry, including property and casualty (P&C) claims processing where the use of data-capture, sensors, and other technology is increasing. Bdeo leverages AI automation to enable insurers globally to accelerate vehicle damage claim processing. Using Bdeo Visual Intelligence, a policyholder can digitally submit First Notice of Loss (FNOL) images and video, and the Visual Intelligence quickly assesses the severity and repair costs associated with the claim and provides the insurer with an automated analysis.

Within Guidewire ClaimCenter, insurers can now view Bdeo repair cost estimates, make decisions with accuracy, and even engage service providers. Bdeo Visual Intelligence also enables repair providers to instantly retrieve digital evidence capture and damage analyses.

With Bdeo’s accelerator, insurers can:

Issue remote inspection requests within ClaimCenter;

Request policyholders to submit digital images and video of damage, or schedule a video call with them to provide real-time guidance, both digitally and remotely; and

Quickly provide damage reports to policyholders and service providers.

“Insurers can assess damage and estimate costs with precision and accuracy at lightning speeds, enabling them to make better, faster decisions with Bdeo’s technology,” said Julio Pernía, CEO, Bdeo. “That efficiency can bring claims to closure more quickly and help insurance companies offer a better experience to their clients.”

“We congratulate Bdeo on its accelerator for ClaimCenter,” said Becky Mattick, vice president, Global Solution Alliances. “The claims journey can be complex and putting AI-powered algorithms and digital data at insurers’ fingertips, within ClaimCenter, streamlines efficiency and productivity, helping to enhance the customer experience.”

About Bdeo

Bdeo is an Artificial Intelligence company based in Spain, Mexico, France, UK and Germany, and working for customers in 20 countries. The company’s mission is to disrupt the motor and home insurance industry with a comprehensive Visual Intelligence solution that evolves the way customers connect with insurance companies. Bdeo provides top-notch technology that speeds up the underwriting and claim resolution traditional flow by digitizing and automating the process with advanced Visual Intelligence.

With a comprehensive value proposition for the whole customer journey, Bdeo transforms the underwriting and claims experience minimizing friction, increasing satisfaction and reducing operating costs for insurance companies causing a major impact in unit economics. For more information about Bdeo, please visit https://bdeo.io

About Guidewire PartnerConnect ecosystem and Ready for Guidewire

Guidewire PartnerConnect Solution partners provide software, technology, and data solutions as well as insurance support services. Our Solution partners help drive business value and innovation for insurers by developing and delivering integrations, extensions, apps, and other complementary solutions for Guidewire products. All of our Ready for Guidewire partner solutions are validated for security, quality, and compatibility with Guidewire, and can be found on the Guidewire Marketplace.

For more information about Guidewire PartnerConnect, please visit http://www.guidewire.com/partners.

About Guidewire Software

Guidewire is the platform P&C insurers trust to engage, innovate, and grow efficiently. We combine digital, core, analytics, and AI to deliver our platform as a cloud service. More than 450 insurers, from new ventures to the largest and most complex in the world, run on Guidewire.

As a partner to our customers, we continually evolve to enable their success. We are proud of our unparalleled implementation track record, with 1,000+ successful projects, supported by the largest R&D team and partner ecosystem in the industry. Our marketplace provides hundreds of applications that accelerate integration, localization, and innovation.

For more information, please visit www.guidewire.com and follow us on Twitter: @Guidewire_PandC.

NOTE: For information about Guidewire’s trademarks, visit https://www.guidewire.com/legal-notices.

