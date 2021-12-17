Transform DeFi Yield with Vesper Earn: Deposit One Digital Asset and Earn Yield in Another

Launching with Ethereum, Wrapped Bitcoin, DeFi Pulse Index (DPI), and DAI, Vesper Earn unlocks new possibilities by allowing users to earn stablecoin yield from their cryptocurrency holdings and vice versa.

CHICAGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#DeFi—Vesper Finance, an easy-to-use decentralized finance (DeFi) platform for digital asset growth, announced the launch of Vesper Earn –– a new type of DeFi product that enables users to deposit one cryptocurrency asset and earn yield in another. This product delivers new possibilities for growing and diversifying assets through a concept called “programmable yield”.

The initial pairs available for Vesper Earn are:

Deposit Ethereum (ETH), earn yield in DAI

Deposit DAI, earn yield in ETH

Deposit Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC), earn yield in DAI

Deposit DAI, earn yield in WBTC

Deposit DAI, earn yield in the DeFi Pulse Index (DPI) token

Vesper Earn Delivers New Possibilities



Vesper Earn goes beyond simple compounding, as it enables users to earn yield in a different digital asset than the one deposited, unlocking new and powerful ways for their digital assets to work harder for them. Applications include using yield earnings as everyday spending money, or continuously transforming yield from a stablecoin into a cryptocurrency. In the future, Vesper Earn’s technology will also enable users to direct yield to a charity or business, all while allowing them to hold on to the principal. Additionally, any earned cryptocurrency not claimed by the user continues to compound until the claim is made.

Vesper Earn Joins Vesper’s Growing Suite of Easy-to-Use DeFi Products



Vesper Earn joins the platform’s Vesper Grow product, which enables users to earn passive yield in the asset deposited.

“The launch of Vesper Earn is an exciting step toward offering DeFi participants greater flexibility over how they use crypto earnings — quite literally transforming DeFi yield,” said Jordan Kruger, co-founder of Vesper Finance. “It’s been incredible to hear the global community’s plans for Vesper Earn and we look forward to building upon the product’s programmable strategies as users share their early experiences.”

The Vesper Finance web app is at https://app.vesper.finance and available in multiple languages.

Additional details about Vesper Earn, including fees, are available on Medium.

About Vesper Finance



Vesper Finance is a platform for decentralized finance (DeFi) products that simplify digital asset growth for individuals and organizations. With well-audited engineering and an easy-to-use interface, Vesper’s products allow users to earn yield on their digital assets by harnessing the most powerful and innovative financial protocols available on the Internet. By fusing the best aspects of DeFi’s open source nature and the professionalism required by traditional finance, Vesper creates and supports the conditions for DeFi’s success to the long-term benefit of all participants. Learn more about Vesper at www.vesper.finance and follow on Medium, Twitter, Telegram, and Discord.

Contacts

Shazia Hasan



Vesper Finance



shazia@vesper.finance