Transcat Reports Strong Fiscal Third Quarter 2026 Financial Results with a Return to High Single-Digit Service Organic Revenue Growth*

Q3’26 Revenue Increased 26% to $83.9 Million

Q3’26 Service Revenue Increased 29% to $53.7 Million

Q3’26 Distribution Revenue Grew 20% to $30.2 Million on Increased Demand for Rentals

Q3 '26 Gross Margin Expanded 60 Basis Points to 30.1%

Management Reaffirms Fiscal 2026 Service Revenue Expectations

Management to Host Conference Call Today at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time

ROCHESTER, N.Y.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Transcat, Inc. (Nasdaq: TRNS) (“Transcat” or the “Company”), a leader in test measurement, control and calibration, has reported its financial and operational results for its fiscal third quarter ended December 27, 2025 (the “third quarter”) of fiscal year 2026.

Management Commentary

"Transcat delivered strong performance across our entire business portfolio in the fiscal third quarter highlighted by 7% service organic revenue growth*,” commented Lee D. Rudow, President and CEO. “Distribution revenue grew 20% in the quarter with gross margin expansion of 330bps versus the prior year driven by the continued strategic mix increase of higher-margin rentals. Our talented team’s execution paired with robust revenue growth enabled us to deliver 27% adjusted EBITDA* growth.

"Service revenue was up 29% driven by our differentiated value proposition, continued successful integration and performance of acquired companies, and consistent demand in highly regulated end markets which include life sciences, aerospace & defense, and energy. As expected, service organic revenue returned to more historic levels of growth in the fiscal third quarter. Overall, we are encouraged by our total gross margin profile versus prior year, but we did experience a lag with service gross margins in the third quarter as we incurred start-up costs related to the onboarding of new customers, which we expect to normalize.

"Looking forward, we are optimistic given the momentum building in our service segment driven by strong retention, increased customer activity levels, and realization of new business wins. We expect continued high single-digit service organic revenue growth for the fourth quarter of Fiscal 2026, barring any increased economic uncertainty. We believe our strong value proposition along with the recent acquisitions of premier service calibration companies that expand our geographical footprint positions us well to drive sustainable, long-term shareholder value,” concluded Mr. Rudow.

* See Note 1 on page 5 for a description of the non-GAAP financial measures and pages 12-16 for the reconciliation tables.

Third Quarter Fiscal 2026 Review

(Results are compared with the third quarter of the fiscal year ended March 29, 2025 (“fiscal 2025”))

($ in thousands) Change FY26 Q3 FY25 Q3 $ % Service Revenue $ 53,659 $ 41,557 $ 12,102 29.1 % Distribution Revenue 30,197 25,197 5,000 19.8 % Revenue $ 83,856 $ 66,754 $ 17,102 25.6 % Gross Profit $ 25,253 $ 19,679 $ 5,574 28.3 % Gross Margin 30.1 % 29.5 % Operating Income $ 88 $ 2,100 $ (2,012 ) (95.8 )% Operating Margin 0.1 % 3.1 % Net (Loss) Income $ (1,101 ) $ 2,357 $ (3,458 ) (146.7 )% Net Margin (1.3 )% 3.5 % Adjusted Net Income* $ 2,382 $ 4,154 $ (1,772 ) (42.7 )% Adjusted Net Margin* 2.8 % 6.2 % Adjusted EBITDA* $ 10,068 $ 7,914 $ 2,154 27.2 % Adjusted EBITDA* Margin 12.0 % 11.9 % Diluted EPS $ (0.12 ) $ 0.25 $ (0.37 ) (148.0 )% Adjusted Diluted EPS* $ 0.26 $ 0.45 $ (0.19 ) (42.2 )%

Consolidated revenue was $83.9 million, an increase of $17.1 million or 25.6%, driven by growth in both service and distribution segments. Consolidated gross profit was $25.3 million, an increase of $5.6 million, or 28.3%, while gross margin increased 60bps when compared to the prior year period.

Operating expenses were $25.2 million, an increase of $7.6 million, or 43.2%, driven by incremental expenses from acquired businesses, including intangible assets amortization expense, increased stock-based compensation expense, executive transition costs and higher sales-based incentives.

Net loss was $1.1 million, and Adjusted EBITDA* was $10.1 million, which represented an increase of $2.2 million or 27.2%, driven by strong revenue growth. Loss per diluted share was $(0.12) compared to earnings per diluted share of $0.25 last year. Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share* were $0.26 versus $0.45 last year.

*See Note 1 on page 5 for a description of these non-GAAP financial measures and pages 12-16 for the reconciliation tables.

Service segment third quarter results

Represents the accredited calibration, repair, inspection and laboratory instrument services business (64.0% of total revenue for the third quarter of fiscal 2026).

($ in thousand) Change FY26 Q3 FY25 Q3 $ % Service Segment Revenue $ 53,659 $ 41,557 $ 12,102 29.1 % Gross Profit $ 15,470 $ 12,357 $ 3,113 25.2 % Gross Margin 28.8 % 29.7 % Operating (Loss) Income $ (2,052 ) $ 1,412 $ (3,464 ) (245.3 )% Operating Margin (3.8 )% 3.4 % Adjusted Operating Income* $ 5,114 $ 4,921 $ 193 3.9 % Adjusted Operating Margin* 9.5 % 11.8 %

*See Note 1 on page 5 for a description of this non-GAAP financial measure and pages 12-16 for the reconciliation tables. To distinguish between the two non-GAAP measures, the segment non-GAAP results are labeled "Adjusted Operating Income". The calculation did not change.

Service segment revenue was $53.7 million, an increase of $12.1 million or 29.1%, and included $9.0 million of incremental revenue from acquisitions. The segment gross margin was 28.8%, a decrease of 90bps from the prior year.

Distribution segment third quarter results

Represents the sale and rental of new and used professional grade handheld test, measurement and control instrumentation (36.0% of total revenue for the third quarter of fiscal 2026).

($ in thousands) Change FY26 Q3 FY25 Q3 $ % Distribution Segment Revenue $ 30,197 $ 25,197 $ 5,000 19.8 % Gross Profit $ 9,783 $ 7,322 $ 2,461 33.6 % Gross Margin 32.4 % 29.1 % Operating Income $ 2,140 $ 688 $ 1,452 211.0 % Operating Margin 7.1 % 2.7 % Adjusted Operating Income* $ 4,954 $ 2,993 $ 1,961 65.5 % Adjusted Operating Margin* 16.4 % 11.9 %

*See Note 1 on page 5 for a description of this non-GAAP financial measure and pages 12-16 for the reconciliation tables. To distinguish between the two non-GAAP measures, the segment non-GAAP results are labeled "Adjusted Operating Income". The calculation did not change.

Distribution segment revenue was $30.2 million, which represented an increase of $5.0 million or 19.8%. Distribution segment gross margin was 32.4%, an increase of 330 bps. Revenue and gross margin increases are primarily due to a favorable sales mix driven by rentals.

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow Overview

On December 27, 2025, the Company had $3.5 million in cash and cash equivalents on hand and $50.1 million available for borrowing, subject to covenant restrictions, under its secured revolving credit facility. Net cash provided by operations for the nine months ended December 2025 and December 2024 was $28.6 million and $28.4 million, respectively. Operating free cash flow* for the nine months ended December 2025 and December 2024 was $16.9 million and $17.9 million, respectively.

Total debt as of December 27, 2025 was $99.9 million versus $32.7 million on March 29, 2025. On July 29, 2025, Transcat announced a new 5-Year $150 million syndicated secured credit facility with M&T Bank and included additional lenders Wells Fargo Bank, N.A. and Bank of America, replacing its existing $80 million credit facility with M&T and payoff of the term debt. The Company’s leverage ratio, as defined in the credit agreement, was 2.00 on December 27, 2025, compared with 0.78 on March 29, 2025.

Tom Barbato, Transcat’s Chief Financial Officer, added, “Third quarter adjusted EBITDA* grew 27% as both segments experienced double-digit revenue growth. The growth in adjusted EBITDA and associated margin enabled Transcat to continue a sequential reduction in our leverage ratio. We believe we are well-positioned to grow both organically and through acquisition.”

* See Note 1 on page 5 for a description of the non-GAAP financial measures and pages 12-16 for the reconciliation tables.

Fiscal Third Quarter 2026 Results Webcast and Conference Call

Transcat will host a conference call and webcast on Tuesday, February 3, 2026, at 4:30 p.m. ET. Management will review the financial and operating results for the third quarter, as well as the Company’s strategy and outlook. A question-and-answer session will follow the formal discussion. The review will be accompanied by a slide presentation, which will be available at www.transcat.com/investor-relations. The conference call can be accessed by calling (800) 267-6316. Alternatively, the webcast can be monitored at www.transcat.com/investor-relations.

Tuesday, February 3, 2026

4:30 p.m. Eastern Time

Dial-in – Toll-Free US / Canada: 1-800-267-6316

Dial-in – Toll / International: 1-203-518-9783

Conference ID: TRANSCAT (THIS CONFERENCE ID WILL BE REQUIRED FOR ENTRY)

Webcast and accompanying slide presentation:

https://viavid.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1747104&tp_key=50f6c5b76f

A telephonic replay will be available from 8:30 p.m. ET on the day of the conference call through Tuesday, February 17, 2026. To listen to the archived call, dial 1-844-512-2921 from the US or Canada, or 1-412-317-6671 from international locations, and enter conference ID number 11160649 or access the webcast replay at www.transcat.com/investor-relations, where a transcript will be posted once available.

NOTE 1 – Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to reporting service revenue growth, a U.S. generally accepted accounting principle ("GAAP") measure, we present Service Organic Revenue Growth (current period service revenue less freight billed to customer less acquired revenue less prior period service revenue/prior period service revenue less freight billed to customer less divested revenue times 100). Acquired revenue is revenue generated from acquisitions for twelve months subsequent to the acquisition date. Divested revenue is revenue in the prior period related to businesses that were divested in the last twelve months. The Company’s management believes service organic revenue growth is an important measure of operating performance because the measure provides a basis for comparison of our business operations across periods to assess core operating performance. As such, the Company uses service organic revenue growth as a measure of performance when evaluating its Service segment and as a basis for planning and forecasting.

In addition to reporting net income and net margin, GAAP measures, we present Adjusted Net Income (net income plus acquisition related amortization expense, acquisition related transaction expenses, acquisition related stock-based compensation, executive transition costs, and acquisition amortization of backlog) and Adjusted net margin (Adjusted Net Income divided by revenue), which are non-GAAP measures. The Company’s management believes Adjusted net income and Adjusted net margin are important measures of operating performance because the measures provide a basis for comparison of our business operations between current, past and future periods by excluding items that we do not believe are indicative of our core operating performance. As such, the Company uses Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted net margin as measures of performance when evaluating its business segments and as a basis for planning and forecasting.

In addition to reporting net income and net margin, GAAP measures, we present Adjusted EBITDA (earnings before interest, income taxes, depreciation and amortization, non-cash stock compensation expense, executive transition costs, gain on sale of assets and acquisition related transaction expenses) and Adjusted EBITDA margin (Adjusted EBITDA divided by revenue), which are non-GAAP measures. The Company’s management believes Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin are important measures of operating performance because the measures allow management, investors and others to evaluate and compare the performance of its core operations from period to period by removing the impact of the capital structure (interest), tangible and intangible asset base (depreciation and amortization), taxes, stock-based compensation expense, executive transition costs, gain on sale of assets and other items, which is not always commensurate with the reporting period in which it is included. As such, the Company uses Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin as measures of performance and as a basis for planning and forecasting.

In addition to reporting operating income, a GAAP measure, we present Adjusted Operating Income (operating income plus depreciation and amortization, non-cash stock compensation expense, acquisition related transaction expenses, executive transition costs, and contingent consideration adjustments), which is a non-GAAP measure. The Company’s management believes Adjusted Operating Income is an important measure of operating performance because it allows management, investors and others to evaluate and compare the performance of its core operations from period to period by excluding items that we do not believe are indicative of our core operating performance. As such, the Company uses Adjusted Operating Income as a measure of performance when evaluating its business segments.

In addition to reporting Diluted Earnings Per Share, a GAAP measure, we present Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share (net income plus acquisition related amortization expense, acquisition related transaction expenses, acquisition related stock-based compensation, executive transition costs, and acquisition amortization of backlog; divided by the average diluted shares outstanding during the period), which is a non-GAAP measure. Our management believes Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share is an important measure of our operating performance because it provides a basis for comparison of our business operations between current, past and future periods by excluding items that we do not believe are indicative of our core operating performance.

In addition to reporting cash from operations, a GAAP measure, we present Operating Free Cash Flow (cash from operations less capital expenditures), which is a non-GAAP measure. The Company's management believes Operating Free Cash Flow is an important liquidity measure that reflects the cash generated by the business, after the purchases of technology, capabilities and assets, that can be used for, among other things, strategic acquisitions, investments in the business and funding ongoing operations. As such, the Company uses Operating Free Cash Flow as a measure of performance when evaluating its business.

Service Organic Growth Revenue, Adjusted Net Income, Adjusted Net Income margin, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA margin, Adjusted Operating Income, Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share, and Operating Free Cash Flow are not measures of financial performance under GAAP and are not calculated through the application of GAAP. As such, the measures should not be considered as a substitute or alternative for the GAAP measures of Service Revenue Growth, Net Income, Operating Income, Diluted Earnings Per Share, and Net Cash provided by Operations and, therefore, should not be used in isolation of, but in conjunction with, the related GAAP measures. Service Organic Revenue Growth, Adjusted Net Income, Adjusted Net Income margin, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA margin, Adjusted Operating Income, Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share, and Operating Free Cash Flow as presented, may produce results that vary from the related GAAP measure and may not be comparable to similarly defined non-GAAP measures used by other companies. See pages 12-16 for the reconciliation tables.

About Transcat

Transcat, Inc. is a leading provider of accredited calibration, reliability, maintenance optimization, quality and compliance, validation, Computerized Maintenance Management System (CMMS), and pipette services. The Company is focused on providing best-in-class services and products to highly regulated industries, particularly the Life Science industry, which includes pharmaceutical, biotechnology, medical device, and other FDA-regulated businesses, as well as aerospace and defense, and energy and utilities. Transcat provides periodic on-site services, mobile calibration services, pickup and delivery, in-house services at its Calibration Service Centers strategically located across the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, and Ireland. In addition, Transcat operates calibration labs in imbedded customer-site locations. The breadth and depth of measurement parameters addressed by Transcat’s ISO/IEC 17025 scopes of accreditation are believed to be the best in the industry.

Transcat also operates as a leading value-added distributor that markets, sells and rents new and used national and proprietary brand instruments to customers primarily in North America. The Company believes its combined Service and Distribution segment offerings, experience, technical expertise, and integrity create a unique and compelling value proposition for its customers.

Transcat’s strategy is to leverage its strong brand and unique value proposition that includes its comprehensive instrument service capabilities, Cost, Control and Optimizations services, and leading distribution platform to drive organic sales growth. The Company will also look to expand its addressable calibration market through acquisitions and capability investments to further realize the inherent leverage of its business model. More information about Transcat can be found at: Transcat.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are not statements of historical fact and thus are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Forward-looking statements relate to expectations, estimates, beliefs, assumptions and predictions of future events and are identified by words such as “anticipates,” “believes,” “continued,” “estimates,” “expects,” “focus,” “may,” “plan,” “outlook,” “potential,” “strategy,” “will,” and other similar words. All statements addressing operating performance, events or developments that Transcat expects or anticipates will occur in the future, including but not limited to statements relating to anticipated revenue, profit margins, sales operations, capital expenditures, cash flows, operating income, growth strategy, segment growth, potential acquisitions, integration of acquired businesses, market position, customer preferences, succession planning, outlook and changes in market conditions in the industries in which Transcat operates are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements should be evaluated in light of important risk factors and uncertainties. These risk factors and uncertainties include those more fully described in Transcat’s Annual Report and Quarterly Reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including under the heading entitled “Risk Factors.” Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize or should any of the Company’s underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those currently anticipated. In addition, undue reliance should not be placed on the Company’s forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they are made. Except as required by law, the Company disclaims any obligation to update, correct or publicly announce any revisions to any of the forward-looking statements contained in this news release, whether as the result of new information, future events or otherwise.

TRANSCAT, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (In Thousands, Except Per Share Amounts) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Third Quarter Ended Nine Months Ended December 27, December 28, December 27, December 28, 2025 2024 2025 2024 Service Revenue $ 53,659 $ 41,557 $ 155,639 $ 129,418 Distribution Revenue 30,197 25,197 86,913 71,869 Total Revenue 83,856 66,754 242,552 201,287 Cost of Service Revenue 38,189 29,200 106,967 87,587 Cost of Distribution Revenue 20,414 17,875 57,749 50,160 Total Cost of Revenue 58,603 47,075 164,716 137,747 Gross Profit 25,253 19,679 77,836 63,540 Selling, Marketing and Warehouse Expenses 11,400 8,119 31,542 24,101 General and Administrative Expenses 13,765 9,460 37,363 28,505 Total Operating Expenses 25,165 17,579 68,905 52,606 Operating Income 88 2,100 8,931 10,934 Interest Expense 1,503 199 3,223 327 Interest Income (3 ) (219 ) (19 ) (817 ) Other (Income) Expense 27 (1,009 ) 572 (646 ) Total Interest and Other Expense/(Income), net 1,527 (1,029 ) 3,776 (1,136 ) Income (Loss) Before Provision For Income Taxes (1,439 ) 3,129 5,155 12,070 (Benefit from) Provision for Income Taxes (338 ) 772 1,726 2,019 Net (Loss) Income $ (1,101 ) $ 2,357 $ 3,429 $ 10,051 Basic (Loss) Earnings Per Share $ (0.12 ) $ 0.26 $ 0.37 $ 1.10 Basic Average Shares Outstanding 9,329 9,230 9,322 9,147 Diluted (Loss) Earnings Per Share $ (0.12 ) $ 0.25 $ 0.37 $ 1.09 Diluted Average Shares Outstanding 9,329 9,326 9,372 9,243

TRANSCAT, INC. CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (In Thousands, Except Share and Per Share Amounts) (Unaudited) (Audited) December 27, March 29, 2025 2025 ASSETS Current Assets: Cash and Cash Equivalents $ 3,471 $ 1,517 Accounts Receivable, less allowance for credit losses of $861 and $659 as of December 27, 2025 and March 29, 2025, respectively 58,747 55,941 Other Receivables 1,041 373 Inventory 12,911 14,483 Prepaid Expenses and Other Current Assets 4,637 5,695 Total Current Assets 80,807 78,009 Property and Equipment, net 57,543 50,024 Goodwill 218,279 176,928 Intangible Assets, net 81,195 54,777 Right to Use Assets 33,142 24,345 Other Assets 1,925 1,159 Total Assets $ 472,891 $ 385,242 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Current Liabilities: Accounts Payable $ 17,486 $ 16,755 Accrued Compensation and Other Current Liabilities 19,132 15,466 Current Portion of Long-Term Debt - 1,816 Total Current Liabilities 36,618 34,037 Long-Term Debt 99,885 30,892 Deferred Tax Liabilities, net 9,308 9,286 Lease Liabilities 29,237 21,395 Other Liabilities 1,073 2,752 Total Liabilities 176,121 98,362 Shareholders' Equity: Common Stock, par value $0.50 per share, 30,000,000 shares authorized; 9,331,181 and 9,315,840 shares issued and outstanding as of December 27, 2025 and March 29, 2025, respectively 4,666 4,658 Capital in Excess of Par Value 196,769 191,167 Accumulated Other Comprehensive Loss (507 ) (1,469 ) Retained Earnings 95,842 92,524 Total Shareholders' Equity 296,770 286,880 Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity $ 472,891 $ 385,242

Investor Relations

Chris Tyson

Executive Vice President

MZ Group - MZ North America

Phone: (949) 491-8235

TRNS@mzgroup.us

www.mzgroup.us