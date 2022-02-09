Transaction Data Systems Appoints Robert Ven to CTO

Health IT Veteran will Oversee Nationwide Rollout for Network of Pharmacies

ORLANDO, Fla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Transaction Data Systems (TDS), the leader in pharmacy software solutions, today announced the appointment of Robert Ven as Chief Technology Officer. In his new role, Ven will oversee the development, solution management, and nationwide rollout of technology solutions that simplify and expedite the patient journey and elevate the pharmacy experience in this changing environment.





“The need for technology that adapts to the demands of community pharmacies has never been greater,” Ven said. “TDS is tackling the challenges of the COVID-19 era head on as we connect providers, pharma, patients, and health plans through pharmacies and I’m excited to drive what comes next.”

A study conducted just prior to the onset of the pandemic, found the pharmacist burnout rate already at 75%. A number of ongoing obstacles — including increased workload, greater reliance on pharmaceutical professionals for medical care, and the burgeoning demands of drive-through use by pharmacies — continue to increase burnout and necessitate a greater reliance on advanced technology.

TDS goes beyond connecting the pharmacy management and point-of-sale system to integrating business and clinical operations, and delivers identified medication therapy management opportunities directly within the pharmacy’s software system. TDS pharmacies receive revenue when they complete in-workflow interventions, medication reviews, and medication synchronization to ensure patients stay on therapy.

Ven brings more than 10 years of strategic leadership to TDS, which connects more than 8,000 community pharmacies through its solutions and services — the largest network in the U.S. He has proven success in delivering cloud-based solutions and driving organizational growth. Previously, Ven held senior technology roles at organizations including Intrado, Roper Technologies portfolio companies, Bottomline Technologies, and Sigma Partner ventures, where he was responsible for product management, engineering, architecture, cloud operations, and cybersecurity. He earned a bachelor’s degree in Biomedical Engineering from Northwestern University in Evanston, IL.

“Robert infuses the CTO role with a high level of energy and deep product expertise,” said Jude Dieterman, CEO of TDS. “His depth of experience will be key as we continue to roll out solutions that clients can trust and leverage new innovative solutions which will allow them to succeed in their market amid the changes in pharmacy business.”

About Transaction Data Systems

For over 40 years, TDS has been dedicated to the success of the pharmacy market and pharmacy supply chain. TDS, with its portfolio of products and services including Rx30, Computer-Rx, KloudScript, Pharm Assess, and Enhanced Medication Services provides innovative technology solutions and pharmacy management systems to the pharmacy industry. Proudly supporting one of the largest install bases of pharmacies in the industry with systems in all 50 states and the Virgin Islands, TDS is the leading provider of pharmacy-focused, patient-centric solutions. For more information about TDS, please visit transactiondatasystems.com.

Contacts

Transaction Data Systems



Name: Tycene Fritcher



Email: tfritcher@tdsclinical.com