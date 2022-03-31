Transaction Data Systems Appoints Investment Banking Veteran Al Farrell to CFO

Brings to pharmacy software leader proven track record of improving overall business performance at top companies worldwide

ORLANDO, Fla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Transaction Data Systems (TDS), the leader in pharmacy software solutions, today announced the appointment of Al Farrell to Chief Financial Officer. Farrell will optimize the financial performance of the company as TDS works to simplify and expedite the patient journey and elevate the pharmacy experience for thousands of pharmacies.

Farrell is well versed at building financial and analytical teams, systems and processes with a proven track record of improving overall business performance and growth with some of the most recognized companies in the world.

“Al is a strategic and operational financial services executive who has been an executive leader and adviser to companies in a broad range of industries across the U.S., Latin America and Asia,” said Jude Dieterman, CEO of TDS. “The pharmacy business is changing, and his extensive experience is critical as we continue to innovate as a trusted partner for pharmacies nationwide.”

TDS goes beyond connecting the pharmacy management and point-of-sale system to integrating business and clinical operations and delivers identified medication therapy management opportunities directly within the pharmacy’s software system. Pharmacies receive revenue when they complete in-workflow interventions, medication reviews, and medication synchronization to ensure patients stay on therapy.

“By providing crucial information to pharmacies, TDS benefits the complete continuum of care,” Farrell said. “I am thrilled to be joining that ecosystem as we work to overcome the challenges in the industry from having the ability to work at the top of their license to the ongoing impact of COVID — all of which TDS can help mitigate.”

Farrell is a former investment banker at J.P. Morgan and Banc of America Securities and has served as CFO for a number of PE backed companies most recently at Advantage Rent A Car. Throughout his career, he has orchestrated growth and reduced financial risk through M&A, capital raising and implementing and streamlining financial controls and systems. He earned his bachelor’s degree in Computer Science with a specialty in Management Information Systems (MIS) and earned his MBA in Finance from The University of Chicago Booth School of Business.

About Transaction Data Systems

For over 40 years, TDS has been dedicated to the success of the pharmacy market and pharmacy supply chain. TDS, with its portfolio of products and services including Rx30, Computer-Rx, KloudScript, Pharm Assess, and Enhanced Medication Services provides innovative technology solutions and pharmacy management systems to the pharmacy industry. Proudly supporting one of the largest install bases of pharmacies in the industry with systems in all 50 states and the Virgin Islands, TDS is the leading provider of pharmacy-focused, patient-centric solutions. For more information about TDS, please visit transactiondatasystems.com.

