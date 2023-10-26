Home Business Wire TransAct Technologies to Report Third Quarter 2023 Results On November 9, 2023,...
Business Wire

TransAct Technologies to Report Third Quarter 2023 Results On November 9, 2023, Host Conference Call and Webcast

di Business Wire

HAMDEN, Conn.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–TransAct Technologies Incorporated (Nasdaq: TACT), a global leader in software-driven technology and printing solutions for high-growth markets, announced today that it will release its third quarter 2023 results after the market close on Thursday, November 9, 2023, and will host a conference call and simultaneous webcast at 4:30 p.m. ET that day. Both the call and webcast are open to the general public.

The conference call number is 877-704-4453; and the conference ID number is 13741862. Please call ten minutes in advance to ensure that you are connected prior to the presentation. Interested parties may also access the live call on the Internet at www.transact-tech.com (select “Investor Relations” followed by “Events & Presentations”); allow fifteen minutes to register and download and install any necessary software.

Following its completion, an archived version of the webcast will be available for replay at the same location. A replay of the call will also be available starting roughly 2 hours after the call has ended and will continue until Thursday, November 23, 2023 at 11:59 PM ET. The replay call number is 844-512-2921 with pin 13741862.

About TransAct Technologies Incorporated

TransAct Technologies Incorporated is a global leader in developing and selling software-driven technology and printing solutions for high-growth markets including food service, casino and gaming, and POS automation. The Company’s solutions are designed from the ground up based on customer requirements and are sold under the BOHA!®, AccuDate™, EPICENTRAL®, Epic® and Ithaca® brands. TransAct has sold over 3.6 million printers, terminals and other hardware devices around the world and is committed to providing world-class service, spare parts, and accessories to support its installed product base. Through the TransAct Services Group, the Company also provides customers with a complete range of supplies and consumable items both online at http://www.transactsupplies.com and through its direct sales team. TransAct is headquartered in Hamden, CT. For more information, please visit http://www.transact-tech.com or call (203) 859-6800.

©2023 TRANSACT Technologies Incorporated. All rights reserved. TransAct®, BOHA!®, AccuDate®, Epic Edge®, EPICENTRAL®, Ithaca® are Registered Trademarks of TransAct Technologies Incorporated.

Contacts

Investor Contact:
Ryan Gardella

ICR, Inc.

Ryan.Gardella@icrinc.com

