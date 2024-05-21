CRN Recognizes Three CoreSite Leaders on the 2024 Women of the Channel List

— Organization Honors Channel Expertise and Vision —

DENVER–(BUSINESS WIRE)–CoreSite, a leading hybrid IT solutions provider and subsidiary of American Tower Corporation (NYSE: AMT) (“American Tower”), today announced that CRN, a media brand of The Channel Company focused on IT channel news, analysis and insight, recognized three CoreSite women among its 2024 Women of the Channel. The CoreSite women honored on the 2024 list are Maile Kaiser, Chief Revenue Officer; Megan Ruszkowski, Vice President of Marketing and Sales Development; and Sara Anderson, Channel Marketing Specialist. Each was recognized for their channel expertise, vision and commitment to driving success for partners and their customers.





The CoreSite women highlighted by CRN work closely with an extensive ecosystem of partners to demonstrate CoreSite’s commitment to customer excellence, a holistic approach to identifying and building solutions that solve customers’ most pressing business challenges, and ongoing collaboration at all phases of the entire sales process. For more than 20 years, CoreSite has worked alongside a diverse group of partners including technology solution advisors, agents, cloud partners, solution providers, value-added resellers, hardware and digital platforms and managed service providers.

“We are pleased to see our colleagues Maile, Megan and Sara honored with their inclusion in CRN’s 2024 Women of the Channel List,” said Juan Font, President and CEO of CoreSite, SVP of American Tower. “Through their efforts and alignment with CoreSite’s channel team, CoreSite is working to deliver highly interconnected colocation data centers that serve as the foundation for a future-ready, modern IT infrastructure to solve customers’ dynamic, digital infrastructure needs while helping our partners create long-term revenue streams.”

About CoreSite

CoreSite, an American Tower company (NYSE: AMT), provides hybrid IT solutions that empower enterprises, cloud, network, and IT service providers to monetize and future-proof their digital business. Our highly interconnected data center campuses offer a native digital supply chain featuring direct cloud onramps to enable our customers to build customized hybrid IT infrastructure and accelerate digital transformation. For more than 20 years, CoreSite’s team of technical experts has partnered with customers to optimize operations, elevate customer experience, dynamically scale, and leverage data to gain competitive edge. For more information, visit CoreSite.com and follow us on LinkedIn and X.

