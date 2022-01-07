Home Business Wire TransAct Technologies to Present at ICR Conference 2022
TransAct Technologies to Present at ICR Conference 2022

HAMDEN, Conn.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–TransAct Technologies Incorporated (Nasdaq: TACT), a global leader in software-driven technology and printing solutions for high-growth markets, announced today that Bart Shuldman, Chairman & CEO is scheduled to virtually participate at the upcoming ICR Conference 2022 with a presentation on Monday, January 10th, 2022 at 4:30 PM ET which will be webcast live on TransAct’s investor relations website. TransAct will also be available for one-on-one meetings that same day.

About TransAct Technologies Incorporated

TransAct Technologies Incorporated is a global leader in developing software-driven technology and printing solutions for high-growth markets including food service, casino and gaming, POS automation, and oil and gas. The Company’s solutions are designed from the ground up based on customer requirements and are sold under the BOHA!™, AccuDate™, EPICENTRAL®, Epic®, Ithaca® and Printrex® brands. TransAct has sold over 3.3 million printers and terminals around the world and is committed to providing world-class service, spare parts and accessories to support its installed product base. Through the TransAct Services Group, the Company also provides customers with a complete range of supplies and consumable items both online at http://www.transactsupplies.com and through its direct sales team. TransAct is headquartered in Hamden, CT. For more information, please visit http://www.transact-tech.com or call (203) 859-6800.

BOHA! is a trademark of TRANSACT Technologies Incorporated. ©2021 TRANSACT Technologies Incorporated. All rights reserved.

