<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=1126676760698405&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1">
Home Business Wire TransAct Technologies to Attend ICR 25th Annual Conference
Business Wire

TransAct Technologies to Attend ICR 25th Annual Conference

di Business Wire

HAMDEN, Conn.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–TransAct Technologies Incorporated (Nasdaq: TACT), a global leader in software-driven technology and printing solutions for high growth markets, announced today that Bart Shuldman, Chairman & CEO is scheduled to participate at the upcoming ICR 25th Annual Conference in Orlando, FL. Mr. Shuldman will be available for one-on-one meetings with conference attendees all day Monday, January 9 and the first half of Tuesday, January 10.

About TransAct Technologies Incorporated 

TransAct Technologies Incorporated is a global leader in developing and selling software-driven technology and printing solutions for high-growth markets including food service, casino and gaming, and POS automation. The Company’s solutions are designed from the ground up based on customer requirements and are sold under the BOHA!™, AccuDate™, EPICENTRAL®, Epic® and Ithaca® brands. TransAct has sold over 3.6 million printers, terminals and other hardware devices around the world and is committed to providing world-class service, spare parts, and accessories to support its installed product base. Through the TransAct Services Group, the Company also provides customers with a complete range of supplies and consumable items both online at http://www.transactsupplies.com and through its direct sales team. TransAct is headquartered in Hamden, CT. For more information, please visit http://www.transact-tech.com or call (203) 859-6800.

TransAct®, BOHA!™, AccuDate™, Epic, EPICENTRAL™ and Ithaca® are trademarks of TransAct Technologies Incorporated. ©2022 TRANSACT Technologies Incorporated. All rights reserved.

Contacts

Investor Contact:
Ryan Gardella

ICR, Inc.

Ryan.Gardella@icrinc.com

Articoli correlati

JFrog to Present at the 25th Annual Needham Growth Conference

Business Wire Business Wire -
SUNNYVALE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--JFrog Ltd. (“JFrog”) (NASDAQ:FROG), the Liquid Software Company and creators of the JFrog DevOps Platform, today announced...
Continua a leggere

UiPath to Present at the 25th Annual Needham Growth Conference

Business Wire Business Wire -
NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--UiPath, Inc. (NYSE: PATH), a leading enterprise automation software company, today announced that Rob Enslin, Co-Chief Executive...
Continua a leggere

A10 Networks to Announce Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Financial Results on February 7, 2023

Business Wire Business Wire -
SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--A10 Networks (NYSE: ATEN), a leading provider of secure application services and solutions, today announced that...
Continua a leggere

Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche

iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php
ALTRE STORIE

JFrog to Present at the 25th Annual Needham Growth Conference

Business Wire