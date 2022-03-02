Transact Successfully Completes Annual SOC 2 Type 2 Examination, PCI DSS Assessment, and Penetration Tests

PHOENIX–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Transact, the leader in innovative credential and payment solutions for a connected campus, today announced the successful completion of the annual SOC 2 Type 2 examination, PCI DSS assessment, and penetration tests.

Transact’s SOC 2 Type 2 examination covered Transact’s cloud-hosted products related to the AICPA Trust Services Criteria for Security, Confidentiality, Availability and Privacy, which provides assurance that controls were designed and placed into operation over a period of time.

In addition, the company recently received its annual Attestation of Compliance (AoC) for the Payment Card Industry Data Security Standard (PCI DSS). PCI DSS assessment covers the company’s procedures for managing payment card information for its Payments and TS SaaS products. The AoC, which was also completed by third-party assessor 360 Advanced, documented that Transact has upheld security best practices to protect cardholder data. The company has maintained full compliance with the PCI program since its creation in 2006.

Lastly, penetration testing evaluated the performance of the company’s cybersecurity controls for those same products in a real-world scenario.

“Transact is thrilled to announce completion of our PCI certification. Our latest SOC 2 Type II Attestation has expanded our certification to include not only security, confidentiality, and availability, but also privacy trust services criteria. Our continued engagement with 360 Advanced further solidifies our ongoing commitment to privacy, and to keeping our customer data safe and secure,” said Brian Blakley, Chief Information Security Officer at Transact.

As a best practice, Transact regularly tests the effectiveness of the various security measures through a combination of automated scanning systems and penetration tests. Transact has a longstanding reputation for strict adherence to relevant regulations.

About Transact

Transact is the leader in innovative payment and mobile credential solutions for a connected campus. Its highly configurable, mobile-centric campus technology ecosystem simplifies the student experience across the full spectrum of student life. Transact’s offerings include integrated solutions for tuition, room and board, and commerce. Transact also provides solutions for multi-purpose campus IDs and stored value. With a long-standing reputation in the education community, Transact proudly serves more than 12 million students across 1,750+ client institutions. Transact’s solutions facilitate $45 billion in payments annually and have enabled more than 58 million contactless mobile wallet transactions and $90 million in mobile orders in less than three years. For more information, visit www.transactcampus.com.

About 360 Advanced

360 Advanced is “Making Better Businesses” through their Cybersecurity and Compliance offerings. Services provided include SOC 1, SOC 2, SOC 3, SOC for Cybersecurity, SOC for Supply Chain, CSA STAR, HIPAA/HITECH, ISO 27001, PCI-DSS, HITRUST CSF, Microsoft SSPA Attestation, Penetration Testing, GDPR, CCPA, CMMC and more. In certain states, 360 Advanced may operate under the name of Hiestand, Brand, Loughran, P.A. to meet State Board requirements for CPA firms. To learn more about 360 Advanced, visit www.360advanced.com.

For more information on compliance solutions, contact Jim Brennan at jbrennan@360advanced.com.

Contacts

Sandra Correa



Impact Partners for Transact



scorrea@impactpartners.llc

Eric Seward



360 Advanced Inc.



eseward@360advanced.com