Transact Campus Inc. Names Nancy Langer New Chief Executive Officer

Former CEO David Marr Transitions to Vice Chairman of Board of Directors

PHOENIX–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#ceo–Transact Campus, Inc. (Transact), the leader in innovative payment solutions for a connected campus, today announced the appointment of Nancy Langer as the company’s new CEO. In this role, she will oversee the company’s vast ecosystem of integrated payments, ID solutions, and campus commerce technology.





Transact has specialized in the higher education market since 1984, serving 12 million students and faculty across more than 1,300 institutions each year, facilitating more than $45 billion in tuition and non-tuition financial transactions annually and 43M mobile credential transactions since the program’s launch.

“The opportunities for Transact to grow and expand in the coming years are tremendous, thanks to the great work of David and the team. I am thrilled to join the company at this pivotal time when it is well-positioned to be a complete mobile-first platform for student payments and commerce,” said Langer. “The value Transact brings to universities and the overall student experience will only be amplified as we step into our next phase of excellence. By providing low-friction, high-volume mobile transactions, Transact is destined to become a larger and more integrated part of the university ecosystem.”

Langer has led ground-breaking work in digital banking and online bill payments. As president of the electronic payment and presentment division at Metavante Corporation, she founded and launched the company’s digital banking and electronic bill payment business, substantially growing the business by the time of her departure. After leaving in 2002, Langer returned to Metavante in 2008 and served as the EVP, division executive of payments, a $750M business, which encompassed all debit networks, bill payment, P2P, biller and government payments for the company. Later, Langer was named the chief product officer at FIS, a leading provider of global financial technology solutions. In this role, Langer was responsible for more than 300 products and research and development, product strategy, transformational platforms, and the FIS venture fund.

Additionally, she worked with CoreLogic as executive and general manager of Real Estate Tax and Payment Solutions. There, Langer oversaw all aspects of the CoreLogic property tax payment business, delivering 50% growth while leading a global team of more than 1,800 employees. In addition, throughout her career she’s held various senior-level positions with financial technology organizations, including Zafin, Wausau Financial Systems, and Billeo.

Langer succeeds David Marr, who will assume the role of Vice Chairman of the Board of Directors and advise on strategy, key partnerships, and client engagement.

“It has been my distinct privilege to lead such an exceptional group of dedicated individuals over the years. The role of vice chairman presents a remarkable opportunity to further leverage and focus my education experience at the highest level, in support of Nancy,” said Marr. “Nancy’s timing is perfect for Transact. She brings proven leadership and CEO capabilities to build upon our collective success. Under Nancy’s stewardship, I am confident Transact will continue to empower our clients in making a meaningful difference in the lives of the students.”

Langer was named to the Top 50 Women of Influence for Housing Wire Magazine in 2019 and 2018 and was a Stevie award winner in 2015 and 2016 for Female Executive of the Year for companies greater than 2,500 employees. She currently sits on the Boards of Directors for the Royal Bank of Canada – U.S. and Nomis Solutions. Langer also is actively involved with cause-driven organizations such as the Boardlist, Women in Payments, Year Up, and the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI).

For more information, visit www.transactcampus.com.

About Transact

Transact is the leader in innovative payment solutions for a connected campus. Its highly configurable, mobile-centric campus technology ecosystem simplifies the student experience across the full spectrum of student life. Transact’s offerings include integrated solutions for tuition and other student expense payments, multi-purpose campus IDs, and campus commerce. With a long-standing reputation of serving the education community, Transact proudly assists millions of students each year with its innovative products and solutions. For more information, visit www.transactcampus.com.

