Transact Campus Honored with Four Stevie® Awards, including Gold, in the 2022 American Business Awards®

PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Transact Campus ("Transact"), the leader in innovative payment and mobile credential solutions for one connected experience, has been named the winner of four Stevie® Awards in the 2022 American Business Awards®. Transact’s Mobile Credential solution was awarded the Gold Stevie® Award in the App & Mobile Website Category, Transact won a Silver Stevie® Award for Most Innovative Tech Company of the Year - Up to 2,500 Employees, and Transact International Payments also won a Silver Award in the FinTech Solution Category. Additionally, a Bronze Stevie® Award was secured in the App & Mobile Website category for Transact Mobile Ordering.

The world’s premier business awards, the Stevie Awards recognize the achievements and positive contributions of organizations worldwide. More than 3,700 nominations were submitted this year from organizations of all sizes, and in virtually every industry, for consideration in a wide range of categories. More than 230 professionals worldwide participated in the judging process to select this year’s winners.

Transact Mobile Credential, winner of the Gold Stevie Award in the App & Mobile Website Category, provides an NFC-enabled, secure, mobile-centric campus platform that offers contactless student ID credentials for effortless, campus-wide transactions and access privileges. The first mobile credential solution provider to offer native near field communication (NFC) contactless mobile IDs, it leverages Apple Pay and Google Pay, which run on billions of devices worldwide, including wearables. Transact Mobile Credential has been used by nearly 80% of eligible users on Transact client campuses since its launch and has processed more than 100 million transactions.

Transact was awarded the Silver Stevie Award for Most Innovative Tech Company of the Year - Up to 2,500 Employees. Transact offers a configurable, mobile-centric campus technology ecosystem serving over 12 million customers at 1,750+ schools and facilitating over $45 billion in transactions annually. Transact features provide integrated payment solutions for tuition and multi-purpose campus IDs that can be used for everything from door access to campus commerce solutions for meal plans, mobile ordering, and retail payments.

A second Silver Stevie Award was awarded to Transact for International Payments in the FinTech Solution Category. Transact International Payments provides a streamlined approach, accepting 134 international currencies for tuition and non-tuition payments, and foreign transaction details embedded within the student payment portal of Transact Campus. Transact International Payments has also been nominated for the People’s Choice Stevie Awards for Favorite New Products. The general public can vote for their favorite products through May 27 at https://peopleschoice.stevieawards.com using short code S988P to vote for Transact.

Transact Mobile Ordering streamlines student purchasing on- and off-campus, providing the ultimate convenience for students with real-time mobile ordering. The product received the Bronze Stevie Award in the App & Mobile Website Category and has accounted for 18 million transactions and $150 million dollars processed to date.

“Our accomplishments in the past year are emblematic of the Transact culture of innovation and accountability. Our team responds to customer needs and embraces change, thriving in this environment that capitalizes on their nimble, client-focused work approach,” said Nancy Langer, chief executive officer of Transact. “We are extremely proud of all our technology solutions, from our foundation in Mobile Credential to newer initiatives in International Payments. Our award in the category of Most Innovative Tech Company of the Year inspires the entire organization to continue leading the industry in mobile-centric campus technology.”

“For two decades we have celebrated excellence among American businesses and, year after year, the winning organizations continue to amaze and inspire,” explained Maggie Miller, president of the Stevie Awards. “We are so pleased that we will be able to stage our first ABA awards banquet since 2019 and to celebrate, in person, the achievements of such a diverse group of organizations and individuals.”

Nicknamed the “Stevies” from the Greek word meaning “crowned,” the awards will be presented to winners at a gala ceremony at the Marriott Marquis Hotel in New York on Monday, June 13. Details about The American Business Awards and the list of 2022 Stevie winners are available at www.StevieAwards.com/ABA.

About Transact Campus Inc.

Transact is the leader in innovative payment and mobile credential solutions for one connected experience. Its highly configurable, mobile-centric campus technology ecosystem simplifies the student experience across the full spectrum of student life and streamlines transactions for administrators, faculty, and staff. Transact offerings include integrated solutions for tuition, room and board, and commerce. Transact also provides solutions for multi-purpose campus IDs and stored value. With a long-standing reputation in the education community, Transact proudly serves more than 12 million students across 1,750+ client institutions with one connected experience. Transact solutions facilitate $45 billion in payments annually and have enabled more than 100 million contactless mobile wallet transactions and $150 million in mobile orders in less than three years. For more information, visit www.transactcampus.com.

About the Stevie Awards

Stevie Awards are conferred in eight programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, the Middle East & North Africa Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards®, The International Business Awards®, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, and the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 12,000 entries each year from organizations in more than 70 nations. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performance in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at http://www.StevieAwards.com.

Sponsors of The 2022 American Business Awards include HCL America, John Hancock Financial Services, Melissa Sones Consulting, and SoftPro.

