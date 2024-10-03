Transact Campus and CBORD Announces Executive Leadership Team Following Merger

Leadership unites Transact and CBORD to drive innovation and operational excellence across education, healthcare, and corporate markets

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Transact Campus, Inc. “Transact” and The CBORD Group, Inc. “CBORD” today announced the formation of the new Executive Leadership Team (ELT) following the merger of the two companies earlier this year. As previously announced, Nancy Langer, CEO, will lead the newly structured ELT, positioning the company to drive innovation, enhance operational efficiency, and deliver greater value to customers across various sectors.





The merger accelerates the companies shared vision of modernizing operations across diverse campuses—whether in education, healthcare, or corporate settings—through secure, mobile-first, and cloud-based technology.

“We are entering an exciting new chapter at Transact and CBORD, bringing together the expertise and innovation of two industry leaders,” said Nancy Langer, CEO of Transact and CBORD. “The Executive Leadership Team represents our commitment to delivering exceptional value to our clients and partners while driving transformation across education, healthcare, and corporate markets. With this team in place, we are well-positioned to lead the future of credential, payments, food and nutrition, and commerce solutions.”

The newly appointed ELT is poised to accelerate the company’s growth and capitalize on synergies across the combined business. Supporting and driving the vision for Transact and CBORD alongside Nancy Langer, is Dan Park, Chief Operating Officer.

“I’m thrilled to take on this new role as we unify the strengths of both Transact and CBORD,” said Dan Park, COO of Transact and CBORD. “Together, we have an incredible opportunity to continue providing cutting-edge solutions that improve experiences across the sectors we serve.”

New Executive Leadership Team (ELT):

Nancy Langer, Chief Executive Officer

Chief Executive Officer Dan Park, Chief Operating Officer, Healthcare & Corporate Markets

Chief Operating Officer, Healthcare & Corporate Markets Alex Bradley, Chief Financial Officer

Chief Financial Officer David Shaw, Chief Information Security Officer

Chief Information Security Officer Laura Newell-McLaughlin, Executive Vice President, Higher Education & K-12 Markets

Executive Vice President, Higher Education & K-12 Markets Taran Lent, Senior Vice President, Product Development & Technology

Senior Vice President, Product Development & Technology Rachael Sepcic, Senior Vice President, Global Sales

Senior Vice President, Global Sales Rasheed Behrooznia, Senior Vice President & General Manager, Campus ID, & Commerce

Senior Vice President & General Manager, Campus ID, & Commerce Arun Ahuja , Senior Vice President & General Manager, Healthcare & Corporate

, Senior Vice President & General Manager, Healthcare & Corporate Mechelle King, Senior Vice President, People and Culture

Senior Vice President, People and Culture Chris Setcos, Senior Vice President, Partnerships & M&A

Senior Vice President, Partnerships & M&A Anusha Reddy , Senior Vice President, Transformation Office, & Healthcare Partnerships

, Senior Vice President, Transformation Office, & Healthcare Partnerships Nancy Sullivan, Senior Vice President, Global Services

This new leadership structure reflects the company’s commitment to aligning product innovation, customer service, and strategic growth to better serve the needs of its global client base. The combined business, operating under both the Transact and CBORD brand names, will continue to deliver enhanced solutions across education, healthcare, and corporate markets, while continuing to push the boundaries of innovation.

To learn more about the new Executive Leadership Team for Transact and CBORD, visit: https://www.transactcampus.com/company/leadership-team or https://www.cbord.com/executive-leadership/

About Transact Campus:

Transact Campus (Transact), a Roper Technologies Company, is a leader in innovative payment, campus ID, and commerce solutions for a connected campus. Transact’s highly configurable, mobile-centric campus technology ecosystem simplifies the user experience across the full spectrum of campus life. Transact’s offerings include integrated solutions for tuition and other student expense payments, multi-purpose campus IDs, and campus commerce. For more information, visit www.transactcampus.com.

About CBORD

The CBORD Group, Inc. (CBORD), a Roper Technologies Company, is a leading provider of food and nutrition service management software, integrated security solutions, campus card and cashless systems, and commerce platforms for healthcare, senior living, higher education, and business campuses. With over 10,000 organizations using CBORD solutions globally, CBORD is committed to delivering innovative and comprehensive technology solutions that enhance the daily lives of patients, residents, students, staff, and administrators.

