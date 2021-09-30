Transact Announces a New Integration With Ellucian Banner Using Ellucian Ethos

VALIDATION AFFIRMS TRANSACT’S COMMITMENT TO REAL-TIME ERP INTEGRATION FOR STUDENT PAYMENTS

PHOENIX–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Today Transact, a leader in innovative credential and payment solutions for a connected campus, announced that it has earned the Ethos Connected badge from Ellucian, a leading higher education technology solutions provider. This badge certifies that Transact now offers a real-time Ellucian Banner integration for payments using Ellucian Ethos.

“The value of this integration for our campus partners is hard to overstate,” said Peter Scharnell, Transact Senior Director of Product Management. “It ensures that, using our systems, students and administrators are able to process payments, and see those transactions reflected in their Student Information Systems (SIS) and Finance Systems (FI) in real time. This helps them provide an improved, simplified student experience, and delivers access to robust data for institutional priorities like student advising and retention.”

Ellucian’s widely used ecosystem of open and flexible technologies power scalable and efficient solutions for modern campuses. The Ethos integration built on Transact Exchange strengthens Transact’s partnership with Ellucian and facilitates a seamless user experience. Ellucian Ethos enables sophisticated real-time data exchange between disparate systems, connecting people, processes, and applications across higher education institutions. Transact developers have demonstrated that Transact Payments works with Ethos in real time.

“One example would be a student who needs to pay tuition before being able to register. With Transact Payments and our real-time integration, they can pay their balance from any device and immediately sign up for classes,” Scharnell said. “Our integration with Ellucian Ethos allows authorized and approved payments to be recorded by the university in Ellucian Banner almost instantaneously.”

“Our developers work to ensure that every Transact product is highly configurable, mobile-centric, and integrates with leading ERP systems to simplify the administrator and student experience through all aspects of higher education,” Scharnell said.

“Transact has a long-standing reputation in the higher education community, and we’re pleased to recognize them as an Ethos Connected Partner,” said Kuljit Dharni, Senior Vice President of Partnerships, Ellucian. “The Ethos enabled Transact integration with Ellucian Banner delivers high quality student payment transactions to institutions using Banner, ensuring seamless payment processing and a better overall user experience for our customers.”

For more information or to schedule a demonstration of Transact’s campus solutions, visit www.transactcampus.com.

About Transact

Transact is the leader in innovative payment solutions for a connected campus. Its highly configurable, mobile-centric campus technology ecosystem simplifies the student experience across the full spectrum of student life. Transact’s offerings include integrated solutions for tuition and other student expense payments, multi-purpose campus IDs, and campus commerce. With a long-standing reputation of serving the education community, Transact proudly assists millions of students each year with its innovative products and solutions. For more information, visit www.transactcampus.com.

About Ellucian

Ellucian is charting the digital future of higher education with a portfolio of cloud-ready technology solutions and services. From student recruitment to workforce analytics; from fundraising opportunities to alumni engagement; Ellucian’s comprehensive suite of data-rich tools gives colleges and universities the information they need to lead with confidence.

Working with a community of more than 2,700 customers in over 50 countries, Ellucian keeps innovating as higher education keeps evolving. Drawing on its comprehensive higher education business acumen and suite of services, Ellucian guides its customers through manageable, sustainable digital transformation—so that every type of institution and student can thrive in today’s fast-changing landscape. To find out what’s next in higher education solutions and services, visit Ellucian at www.ellucian.com.

Contacts

Media

Elizabeth McKinnon



ShinePR for Transact Campus



elizabeth@shinepr.com

Lindsay Stanley



Lindsay.stanley@ellucian.com