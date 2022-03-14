Transact 360° Conference Features Keynote Speaker Renowned Generational Researcher Jason Dorsey

PHOENIX–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Transact, the technology leader in innovative credential and payment solutions for a connected campus, today opened its annual conference – Transact 360°– for users, thought leaders, and industry experts. The conference theme is “Simply the Best,” and it runs March 14-16 at the Phoenix Convention Center. On March 15, the conference will feature keynote speaker Jason Dorsey, President of the Center for Generational Kinetics and renowned for his research on understanding and unlocking the hidden behavioral drivers of each generation. Mr. Dorsey’s presentation, “Future-Proofing Your Campus: Gen Z and Student Experience,” will include insights for educators working to connect with their students.

Transact 360° will showcase the Transact solutions that create a connected campus and explore the Transact features that simplify campus payments, commerce, and student ID needs. The conference features a variety of pre-conference workshops, presentations, and breakout sessions on the many areas of campus life served by the Transact platform. Sessions and content at the event will explore new ways to improve the campus experience using robust ERP integration for payments, ID cards, campus security, campus commerce, auxiliary services and more.

“Jason Dorsey’s passion about unexpected ‘wow’ research discoveries and his ability to separate myth from truth through his research will be a highlight of the meetup.” says Nancy Langer, CEO of Transact. “His energy can inspire leaders to drive measurable results, which aligns so well with the goal of our conference today — to help our clients accelerate their performance and growth — and we are pleased to welcome Jason to Transact 360°.”

“My mission is to unlock the potential of leaders and organizations and future-proof their organizations,” says Mr. Dorsey. “Transact is in an unusual position on campus where their solutions connect five generations, baby boomers to Gen Z. It’s mission critical to help their users cross the generational divides and engage with each one to grow and thrive. I’m excited to share my insights to help schools achieve these results.”

About Transact

Transact is the leader in innovative payment and mobile credential solutions for a connected campus. Its highly configurable, mobile-centric campus technology ecosystem simplifies the student experience across the full spectrum of student life. Transact’s offerings include integrated solutions for tuition, room and board, and commerce. Transact also provides solutions for multi-purpose campus IDs and stored value. With a long-standing reputation in the education community, Transact proudly serves more than 12 million students across 1,750+ client institutions. Transact’s solutions facilitate $45 billion in payments annually and have enabled more than 58 million contactless mobile wallet transactions and $90 million in mobile orders in less than three years. For more information, visit www.transactcampus.com.

About Jason Dorsey

Jason Dorsey is an acclaimed generation and behavioral researcher and speaker. He’s received over 1,000 standing ovations for his unique keynote presentations. Jason has led nearly 100 research studies. Adweek calls him a “research guru.” His mission is to help leaders future-proof their businesses.

His latest book, “Zconomy: How Gen Z Will Change the Future of Business―and What to Do About It,” is the most complete and authoritative guide to Gen Z, describing how leaders must adapt their employment, sales and marketing, product, and growth strategies to attract and keep this important new generation of customers, employees and trendsetters.

