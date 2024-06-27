Traka ASSA ABLOY Wins 2024 Red Dot Award for Touch Pro Series of Electronic Key Management Cabinets

OLNEY, England–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Traka, an ASSA ABLOY company and a global leader in intelligent key management solutions, is pleased to be recognized as a winner of the prestigious Red Dot Award for Product Design. This honour is a testament to Traka’s commitment to innovation and excellence in design.









The Red Dot Award is a globally recognized competition that celebrates innovative products that significantly impact their respective fields. A panel of expert judges worldwide evaluates each submission, selecting only the most outstanding products demonstrating exceptional design quality. This year, 18,000 entries were reviewed, and only a select number of designers and manufacturers were bestowed this prestigious award as a badge of honour that recognizes excellence in design.

Traka’s Touch Pro line of intelligent key cabinet systems has been recognized for its design excellence. The latest design features a sleek, modern build that makes it easy to assemble, install, and configure in almost any space. Traka’s engineers have prioritized sustainability, creating a more robust, reliable, and secure solution that sets a new standard for the industry. The updated design offers extra depth and height, providing more room for organizing keys and access cards.

Perla Munhoz, Global Head of Product Design at ASSA ABLOY Group commented, “ Winning the Red Dot award for our Traka Touch Pro fills us with immense joy, confirming we’re on the right path. In a market of similar boxy designs, our intelligent key cabinet stands out with its functional and elegant design, respecting both its environment and users. This success highlights our team’s talent, innovation, and dedication, transforming a mundane design into something extraordinary.”

Further commenting on the achievement, Mike Rimmington, Senior Vice President & Head of Key and Asset Management, ASSA ABLOY Global Solutions, said, “ I am thrilled that our Touch Pro series has been recognized as a 2024 Red Dot Winner for innovation. This award reflects our team’s dedication and expertise at Traka, making a significant impact in the industry. I am grateful for our customers’ trust as this recognition validates our mission to provide innovative solutions that improve lives. This award reaffirms our commitment to innovation and customer satisfaction, and we will continue to push the boundaries of what’s possible with our technology. My heartfelt congratulations to our entire team. I look forward to seeing what the future holds for Traka.”

Wayne Stant, Product Director for Traka added, “ We knew following in the footsteps of the popular Traka Touch key cabinet range was going to be no small feat. Designing the Traka Touch Pro required a monumental team effort, involving insight from right across the business, ASSA ABLOY Group, our partners and most importantly, our customers. Accomplishing this in the middle of a pandemic was amazing to be part of and is now being rewarded with market success. We’re delighted to receive the prestigious Red Dot award as an extra validation of all our hard work.”

About Traka:

Traka is part of ASSA ABLOY Global Solutions, which provides safe and sustainable cutting-edge technology solutions for physical and digital access management control. As a full solutions provider, ASSA ABLOY Global Solutions is part of the wider ASSA ABLOY Group. Being a global leader in access solutions, the Group operates worldwide with 61,000 employees and holds leading positions in areas such as efficient door opening, trusted identities, and entrance automation.

Traka is the global leader in intelligent management solutions for keys and equipment. Their solutions help organizations better control their important assets, improving productivity and accountability, and reducing risk in critical processes. Traka continuously invests in the development of technology to provide leading, innovative, secure, and effective real-world solutions to the challenges that organizations face in managing keys and equipment. Their solutions are tailored to customer needs and requirements, providing the most value and impact on their business.

Traka is a global organization with local support working to define processes, being local when you need us and global when it counts.

Learn more about Traka and its full line of key and asset management solutions for nearly every industry sector at www.traka.com.

