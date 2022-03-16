Training Magazine Recognizes Signature Consultants’ Focus on Training and Development for Fifth Consecutive Year

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#SignatureConsultants—Signature Consultants (Signature), a Digital Intelligence Systems (DISYS) Company, was recently honored by Training magazine with a Training APEX Award for its training and development program for the fifth consecutive year. APEX award winners are recognized annually as the organizations with the most successful employee learning and development programs in the world.

“We are honored that our emphasis on learning and development has earned us a top spot on Training magazine’s Training APEX Awards list for the fifth year in a row,” said Brad Rosen, VP of Training & Development for Signature Consultants. “Our focus on the development and advancement of our teams has allowed us to attract and retain top talent and ensure our clients get the best service time and time again, even as markets shift. This approach has enabled our recent growth and we’re excited about the potential to expand the impact of this program as we roll it out across our entire enterprise now that we are a part of DISYS.”

Signature’s Training and Development team’s proven program drives development at all levels and has played a key role in enabling Signature’s overall growth. This proprietary training curriculum is in constant evolution to meet the needs of today with key elements including Associate Recruiter Training; Recruiter Development; Recruiter-To-Sales Training; and Leadership Development. All courses are designed to ensure that employees are well positioned to enable both client success and their own personal and professional success.

The Training APEX Awards, formerly the Training Top 100, have been the training industry’s premier learning award for the past 20 years. The awards’ ranking is based on myriad benchmarking statistics and a range of qualitative and quantitative factors, including total training budget, scope, and percentage of payroll; detailed formal and informal training programs; and training linked to business goals and outcomes.

Signature Consultants, a Digital Intelligence Systems, LLC (DISYS) company, was established in 1997 with a singular focus: to provide clients and consultants with superior staffing solutions. Signature annually deploys thousands of consultants to support, run and manage their clients’ technology needs. Signature offers IT staffing, consulting, managed solutions and direct placement services. For more information on the company, please visit https://www.sigconsult.com.

Training magazine is the leading business publication for learning, development and human resources professionals. It has been the ultimate resource for innovative learning and development—in print, in person, and online—for more than 55 years. For more information on the APEX Awards and the magazine visit www.trainingmag.com.

