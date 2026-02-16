Trafficmind Expands Global Anycast Network for Performance-Critical and Regulated Workloads

LAUSANNE, Switzerland--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Trafficmind.com today announced the expansion of its global Anycast network with the addition of new edge capacity in Osaka, Japan. The expansion strengthens support for latency-sensitive and compliance-driven workloads across the Asia-Pacific region.

The Osaka deployment adds 100 Gbps of edge capacity and is hosted within carrier-neutral facilities operated by Equinix. This increases regional proximity, resilience, and throughput for customers serving users in Japan and nearby markets, while maintaining consistent traffic handling and security enforcement.

As organizations scale across regions, maintaining low latency, stable availability, and clear operational control has become increasingly complex. Trafficmind addresses this by integrating traffic delivery, TLS termination, DDoS mitigation, and web application security into a single edge runtime executed close to end users.

With the Osaka node, traffic can be processed and filtered locally rather than redirected to distant scrubbing centers during periods of high load or attack. The added capacity also improves headroom for sudden traffic spikes, volumetric attacks, and sustained application-layer abuse, helping services remain predictable under stress.

The expansion also supports compliance-driven environments that require clear jurisdictional boundaries and auditable controls. Operating within Equinix facilities allows Trafficmind to align infrastructure with enterprise and regulated operating standards, supporting frameworks such as GDPR, PCI DSS, and ISO-based control environments.

“Regional capacity is about operational certainty as much as performance,” said Michael Baker, Senior Vice President for Security Programs at Trafficmind.com. “The Osaka expansion adds meaningful capacity in a critical market while preserving consistent behavior, visibility, and compliance characteristics across regions.”

The Osaka deployment is live and available immediately to Trafficmind customers, supporting web applications, APIs, and other performance-critical services that require low latency, high availability, and regulatory alignment.

About Trafficmind

Trafficmind.com is an edge security and traffic delivery platform designed to provide predictable performance, availability, and operational control for internet-facing services. The platform integrates DDoS mitigation, web and API security, traffic delivery, and observability into a single edge runtime executed across a global Anycast network. Trafficmind is built to support performance-critical and compliance-driven environments, enabling organizations to maintain consistent behavior, clear visibility, and regulatory alignment as they scale globally.

