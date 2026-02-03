Tradeweb to Participate in the UBS Financial Services Conference

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Tradeweb Markets Inc. (Nasdaq: TW), a leading, global operator of electronic marketplaces for rates, credit, equities and money markets, today announced it will participate in the UBS Financial Services Conference on Tuesday, February 10, 2026.

Tradeweb CEO Billy Hult is scheduled to participate in a fireside chat on Tuesday, February 10, 2026, at 2:40 PM EST. A live webcast of the session will be available via https://investors.tradeweb.com/events-and-presentations. A replay will be accessible at the same site for approximately 180 days following the conclusion of the event.

Tradeweb is also scheduled to participate in the Bank of America Securities Financial Services Conference on Wednesday, February 11, 2026.

About Tradeweb Markets

Tradeweb Markets Inc. (Nasdaq: TW) is a leading, global operator of electronic marketplaces for rates, credit, equities and money markets. Founded in 1996, Tradeweb provides access to markets, data and analytics, electronic trading, straight-through-processing and reporting for more than 50 products to clients in the institutional, wholesale, retail and corporates markets. Advanced technologies developed by Tradeweb enhance price discovery, order execution and trade workflows while allowing for greater scale and helping to reduce risks in client trading operations. Tradeweb serves more than 3,000 clients in more than 85 countries. On average, Tradeweb facilitated more than $2.6 trillion in notional value traded per day over the past four fiscal quarters. For more information, please go to www.tradeweb.com.

