Tradeweb Elevates Billy Hult to Chief Executive Officer

Thomas Pluta becomes President, Lee Olesky becomes non-exec Chair

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Tradeweb Markets Inc. (Nasdaq: TW), a leading, global operator of electronic marketplaces for rates, credit, equities and money markets, has implemented leadership changes as part of its previously-announced succession plan. Effective January 1, 2023, William (Billy) Hult became Chief Executive Officer of Tradeweb Markets and Thomas Pluta became the company’s President. Both Hult and Pluta will continue on the Board of Directors. Lee Olesky, formerly chairman and CEO, retired as Tradeweb CEO on December 31, 2022 and now serves as non-executive Chairman of the Board.





Hult was previously President of Tradeweb, a position he held from 2008 through 2022. Since joining the company in 2000, he has played a pivotal role in Tradeweb’s evolution as a leading global operator of electronic marketplaces for rates, credit, equities and money markets. Hult spearheaded the development of several of Tradeweb’s most successful marketplaces, including mortgages and wholesale electronic trading, and has been a strong proponent of connecting liquidity providers and investors across retail, wholesale and institutional markets. He was instrumental in numerous Tradeweb acquisitions, including Hilliard Farber (2008), Rafferty Capital Markets (2011), J.J. Kenny Drake (2011) and Nasdaq’s former eSpeed platform for electronic bond trading (2021).

Pluta joined Tradeweb in 2022 and has been a member of the Board since 2017. As President, he oversees all aspects of the company with direct responsibility for U.S. Institutional Fixed Income and Equities, Dealerweb and Tradeweb Direct, as well as Risk and Compliance. Pluta joined Tradeweb from JP Morgan, where he spent nearly 27 years and was most recently Global Head of Linear Rates Trading and Co-Head of North America Rates Trading.

Tradeweb’s executive leadership team is comprised of the following:

Billy Hult, Chief Executive Officer

Thomas Pluta, President

Sara Furber, Chief Financial Officer

Chris Bruner, Chief Product Officer

Enrico Bruni, Managing Director, Head of Europe and Asia Business

Douglas Friedman, General Counsel

Justin Peterson, Chief Technology Officer

Fred Strobel, Global Head of Human Resources

Scott Zucker, Chief Risk and Administrative Officer

Hult commented: “We’re entering into an exciting new era for Tradeweb. While we’ve planted our flag as innovators in electronifying markets, there are enormous opportunities to make markets more efficient and for Tradeweb as a company to realize meaningful and sustained growth. This leadership team represents a strong combination of Tradeweb veterans and newer additions to the team, and we are energized to help our clients and partners navigate these complex markets.”

About Tradeweb Markets

Tradeweb Markets Inc. (Nasdaq: TW) is a leading, global operator of electronic marketplaces for rates, credit, equities and money markets. Founded in 1996, Tradeweb provides access to markets, data and analytics, electronic trading, straight-through-processing and reporting for more than 40 products to clients in the institutional, wholesale and retail markets. Advanced technologies developed by Tradeweb enhance price discovery, order execution and trade workflows while allowing for greater scale and helping to reduce risks in client trading operations. Tradeweb serves approximately 2,500 clients in more than 65 countries. On average, Tradeweb facilitated more than $1 trillion in notional value traded per day over the past four quarters. For more information, please go to www.tradeweb.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Statements related to, among other things, our outlook and future performance, the industry and markets in which we operate, our expectations, beliefs, plans, strategies, objectives, prospects and assumptions and future events are forward-looking statements.

We have based these forward-looking statements on our current expectations, assumptions, estimates and projections. While we believe these expectations, assumptions, estimates and projections are reasonable, such forward-looking statements are only predictions and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond our control. These and other important factors, including those discussed under the heading “Risk Factors” in documents of Tradeweb Markets Inc. on file with or furnished to the SEC, may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. Given these risks and uncertainties, you are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements contained in this release are not guarantees of future performance and our actual results of operations, financial condition or liquidity, and the development of the industry and markets in which we operate, may differ materially from the forward-looking statements contained in this release. In addition, even if our results of operations, financial condition or liquidity, and events in the industry and markets in which we operate, are consistent with the forward-looking statements contained in this release, they may not be predictive of results or developments in future periods.

Any forward-looking statement that we make in this release speaks only as of the date of such statement. Except as required by law, we do not undertake any obligation to update or revise, or to publicly announce any update or revision to, any of the forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, after the date of this release.

Contacts

Media:

Daniel Noonan, Tradeweb



+1 646 767 4677



daniel.noonan@tradeweb.com

Investor:

Ashley Serrao, Tradeweb



+1 646 430 6027



ashley.serrao@tradeweb.com

Sameer Murukutla, Tradeweb



+1 646 767 4864



sameer.murukutla@tradeweb.com