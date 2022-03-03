TradeStation to Present at Upcoming Investor Conference

PLANTATION, Fla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–TradeStation Group, Inc. (“TradeStation”), the parent company of award-winning self-clearing online brokerages for trading stocks, ETFs, equity and index options, futures, futures options and cryptocurrencies, today announced that it will meet with institutional investors at the JMP Securities Technology Conference on Monday, March 7, 2022. Leading the discussions will be TradeStation’s President and Chief Executive Officer, John Bartleman, and Chief Financial Officer, Greg Vance. As a reminder, in November 2021 TradeStation announced its plans to become a publicly-traded NYSE-listed company under the symbol “TRDE” through a business combination with Quantum FinTech Acquisition Corporation (NYSE: QFTA), a publicly traded special purpose acquisition company.

Full session details for the conference appearance are as follows:

JMP Securities Technology Conference – San Francisco, CA Date: Monday, March 7, 2022 Time: Presentation at 10:30 AM PT/1:30 PM ET Webcast: https://wsw.com/webcast/jmp53/qfta/1673140

Following the live event on Monday March 7, an archived version of the Fireside Chat will be accessible from the Overview section of TradeStation’s Investor Relations website for on demand viewing at about.tradestation.com/overview.

About TradeStation Group, Inc.

TradeStation has, for decades, provided innovative fintech decision-support analysis and order-placement tools that support self-directed traders and investors in their journeys to claim their financial edge. TradeStation provides award-winning trading and analysis platforms and self-clearing online brokerage services for stocks, ETFs, equity and index options, commodity and financial futures, futures options, and cryptocurrencies. These trading platforms are accessible on desktop, Web and mobile, as well as via API technologies which seamlessly provide access to TradeStation’s brokerage environment through third-party platforms. TradeStation’s offerings also include deep and growing learning content designed to build confidence among those new to investing and hone the skills of seasoned traders.

TradeStation Securities, Inc. (Member NYSE, FINRA, SIPC, NSCC, DTC, OCC, NFA & CME) offers self-clearing equities, options, futures and futures options brokerage services as a licensed securities broker-dealer and futures commission merchant (FCM) and is a member of major equities and futures exchanges in the United States. TradeStation Crypto, Inc. offers self-clearing cryptocurrency brokerage services under federal and state money services business, money-transmitter and similar registrations and licenses. TradeStation Crypto, Inc. is not subject to NFA’s regulatory oversight and examinations.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This communication contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended, that reflect TradeStation’s current views with respect to, among other things, the future operations and financial performance of TradeStation. Forward-looking statements in this communication may be identified by the use of words such as “anticipating,” “believes,” “can,” “continue,” “continuously,” “enhance,” “expects,” “hope,” “in progress,” “intends,” “may,” “over time,” “planned,” “seeks,” “should,” “strategic,” “target,” “think,” “try,” “try to,” “will” and similar terms and phrases. Forward-looking statements contained in this communication include, but are not limited to, statements as to (i) consummation of the business combination with Quantum; (ii) the success of TradeStation’s efforts regarding its revenue growth strategy, including the success of marketing expenditures and campaigns and approaches, increasing headcount to support its revenue growth strategy and its ability to grow its customer account base generally and the pace at which such growth is, or is not, accomplished, (iii) ongoing volume levels of customer trading activity and trading-related revenue generated, (iv) the success of TradeStation’s crypto account-opening/marketing promotion, and whether crypto customer accounts added through such promotion will provide further funding or deposits to, or trade in, such accounts, (v) whether TradeStation’s planned product and service enhancements, including those recently launched or currently in progress, will be considered valuable or attractive by customers and customer prospects, or completed timely, or at all, and (vi) whether federal fund target interest rates will increase, and if so when, whether the effective interest rates will match the target rates, and whether TradeStation will be able to benefit through increased net interest income if those rates increase.

The forward-looking statements contained in this communication are based on the current expectations of TradeStation and its management and are subject to risks and uncertainties. No assurance can be given that future developments affecting TradeStation will be those that are anticipated. Actual results may differ materially from current expectations due to changes in global, regional or local economic, business, competitive, market, regulatory and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of TradeStation. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should any of the assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary in material respects from those projected in these forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible to predict all of them.

Such factors include, but are not limited to: the risk that the transaction may not be completed in a timely manner or at all; the failure to obtain requisite approval for the transaction or meet other closing conditions; the occurrence of any event, change or other circumstances that could give rise to the termination of the definitive agreement in respect of the transaction; failure to achieve sufficient cash available (taking into account all available financing sources) following any redemptions of Quantum’s public stockholders; failure to obtain the requisite approval of Quantum’s stockholders; failure to meet relevant listing standards in connection with the consummation of the transaction; the effect of the announcement or pendency of the transaction on TradeStation’s business; risks that the proposed transaction disrupts current plans and operations of TradeStation; failure to recognize the anticipated benefits of the transaction, which may be affected by, among other things, competition, the ability of the combined entity to maintain relationships with customers and suppliers and strategic alliance third parties, and to retain its management and key employees; potential litigation relating to the proposed transaction; changes to the proposed structure of the transaction that may be required or appropriate as a result of the announcement and execution of the transaction; unexpected costs and expenses related to the transaction; estimates of TradeStation and the combined company’s financial performance being materially incorrect predictions; changes in general economic or political conditions; changes in the markets that TradeStation targets or the combined company will target; changes in general economic or political conditions; changes in the markets that TradeStation targets; slowdowns in securities or cryptocurrency trading or shifting demand for securities or cryptocurrency trading products; the impact of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic; the evolving digital asset market, including the regulation thereof; possible regulations that further limit, or eliminate, the ability of TradeStation to accept payment for order flow or similar rebates; any change in laws applicable to TradeStation or any regulatory or judicial interpretation thereof; and other factors, risks and uncertainties, including those under the heading “Risk Factors” in publicly-available SEC filings made by TradeStation. Intentions or expectations disclosed in forward-looking statements may not be achieved and the recipient of this communication should not place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statement made in this communication speaks only as of the date hereof. TradeStation undertakes no obligation to update, revise or review any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as may be required by any applicable securities laws.

Proposed Business Combination

As previously announced, TradeStation Group, Inc. (the “Company”) and Quantum FinTech Acquisition Corporation (“Quantum”) have entered into agreements to effect a business combination (the “Business Combination”). No offering of securities shall be made except by means of a prospectus meeting the requirements of Section 10 of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”), or an exemption therefrom, nor shall any sale of securities in any states or jurisdictions in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction be effected. No securities commission or securities regulatory authority in the United States or any other jurisdiction has in any way passed upon the merits of the Business Combination or the accuracy or adequacy of this communication.

In connection with the proposed Business Combination between the Company and Quantum, the Company has filed a registration statement on Form S-4 (the “Registration Statement”) with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) that includes a proxy statement / prospectus relating to the offer of the securities to be issued to Quantum. Investors, security holders and other interested persons are advised to read the Registration Statement and proxy statement / prospectus and any amendments thereto, and other relevant documents that are filed with the SEC carefully and in their entirety because they will contain important information about the Company, Quantum and the proposed Business Combination. The definitive proxy statement / prospectus will be mailed to stockholders of Quantum as of a record date to be established for voting on the proposed Business Combination. Investors, security holders and other interested persons will also be able to obtain copies of the Registration Statement and other documents containing important information about the Business Combination and the parties to the Business Combination once such documents are filed with the SEC, without charge, at the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov, or by directing a request to: Quantum FinTech Acquisition Corp., 4221 W. Boy Scout Blvd., Suite 300, Tampa, FL 33607, Attention: Investor Relations or by email at IR@qftacorp.com.

Quantum and the Company, their respective directors and executive officers and certain investors may be considered participants in the solicitation of proxies with respect to the proposed Business Combination under the rules of the SEC. Information about the directors and executive officers of Quantum and their ownership is set forth in Quantum’s filings with the SEC, including its final prospectus relating to its initial public offering in February 2021, and the Registration Statement filed by the Company, which are available free of charge at the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. Additional information regarding the persons who may, under the rules of the SEC, be deemed participants in the solicitation of the Quantum shareholders in connection with the proposed Business Combination, including the Company’s directors and executive officers and certain investors, will be contained in the Registration Statement for the Business Combination when available.

Contacts

Investors:

Bob Kneeley



ir@tradestation.com

Media:

Madison Roberts



281-684-9857



madison.roberts@fleishman.com