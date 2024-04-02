TradeStation Securities Collaborates with OptionsPlay to Enhance User Experience with Cross-Platform Integration

Integration allows TradeStation Securities brokerage clients to trade options directly from the OptionsPlay platform

PLANTATION, Fla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–TradeStation Securities, Inc. (“TradeStation Securities”), an award-winning,* self-clearing online brokerage for trading stocks, ETFs, options and futures, today announced it is the first broker integration by OptionsPlay, an options analysis suite for investors and traders.





TradeStation Securities clients who subscribe to OptionsPlay can now act on trade insights generated by OptionsPlay seamlessly without having to use a separate brokerage platform to place trades. This integration also allows TradeStation Securities brokerage clients the ability to trade directly from the OptionsPlay platform with customized pricing and provides them with access to OptionsPlay’s additional service offerings, such as research and equity analytics, trade ideas and watch lists, trading and income strategies, as well as trading tools and education.

“We’re excited to announce our latest integration, which allows users to seamlessly place trades across OptionsPlay and TradeStation Securities’ platforms,” said John Bartleman, President and Chief Executive Officer of TradeStation Securities’ parent company, TradeStation Group, Inc. “This advancement underscores our commitment to delivering a secure and frictionless trading experience, helping our users to potentially capitalize on new opportunities and manage risk with ease and efficiency.”

“This integration with TradeStation Securities marks a significant milestone in our mission to build the most intuitive options experience for traders with the flexibility to trade and managing their investments,” said Mark Engelhardt, CEO of OptionsPlay. “By enabling cross-platform trades, we’re empowering investors to navigate the markets with more agility and confidence, regardless of their preferred trading platform.”

Founded in 2013, OptionsPlay provides investors with the ability to find ideas, explore and analyze options strategies. OptionsPlay’s technology, education and services power retail investors, financial advisors, global exchange groups and major financial institutions in North America and Europe.

About TradeStation Securities, Inc.



TradeStation Securities, Inc. (Member NYSE, FINRA, SIPC, NSCC, DTC, OCC, NFA & CME) is a subsidiary of TradeStation Group, Inc. that offers self-clearing equities, options, futures, and futures options brokerage services as a licensed securities broker-dealer and futures commission merchant (FCM) and is a member of major equities and futures exchanges in the United States.

About TradeStation Group, Inc.



Founded in 1982, TradeStation Group companies (TradeStation) provides innovative fintech tools and are focused on delivering the ultimate trading experience to our clients. TradeStation provides award-winning* trading and analysis platforms and self-clearing online brokerage services for stocks, ETFs, equity and index options, commodity and financial futures, and futures options. These trading platforms are accessible on desktop, web, and mobile devices, as well as via API technologies that provide seamless access to TradeStation’s brokerage environment through third-party platforms. TradeStation’s offerings also include deep learning content designed to hone the skills of sophisticated traders. In 2022, TradeStation commissioned the Miami Bull, an 11-foot, 3,000-pound statue, presented in Miami to both honor the city and champion financial technology.

About OptionsPlay



OptionsPlay is a financial technology firm headquartered in Basking Ridge, New Jersey. Since 2013, OptionsPlay has led innovation to financial services, with the common goal of transforming the way investors think about trading. OptionsPlay Ideas is the first product in a suite of OptionsPlay offerings rolling out over the next year. With the clear mission to transform the tools and techniques of Wall Street options traders into powerful solutions for investors, financial institutions can implement OptionsPlay to generate new revenue and build stronger customer relationships. For more information visit www.optionsplay.com or contact us at info@optionsplay.com.

* Visit TradeStation.com/Awards for more information.

