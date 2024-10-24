TradePMR Introduces Fusion SYNC to Streamline RIA Transitions

An AI-enabled tool designed to shorten transition timelines, helping minimize errors for financial advisors breaking away or changing custodians.

GAINESVILLE, Fla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#FinancialAdvisors—TradePMR, a technology and custodial services provider for registered investment advisors (RIAs), today announced the launch of Fusion SYNC, an automated solution for streamlining one of the most common and often daunting tasks for registered investment advisors (RIAs): transitioning to a new custodian. Enabled by artificial intelligence (AI), Fusion SYNC is designed to allow RIA firms to upload their complete client approved information data set and automatically populate it into TradePMR’s Fusion platform. Fusion SYNC also cross checks the data for errors, reducing the need for manual corrections, designed to significantly accelerate the transition process – ultimately expecting to shorten the timeline needed to transition an entire book of business from weeks to, hopefully, just days.





“Nearly every advisor we’ve spoken to about custodial transitions has shared a similar story about how much time they spent populating accounts or correcting data errors,” said Jon Patullo, chief product officer at TradePMR. “We understand the work it takes for an advisor to earn a new client, and we want to help them maintain the trust they’ve established through the entire process. Our goal with Fusion SYNC is to give them a tool to help with minimizing client impact when the advisor is choosing a partner to help support their firm’s growth.”

According to Cerullii, 37% of financial advisors – collectively controlling $10.4 trillion or 40% of total industry assets – are expected to retire within the next 10 years. However, 25% of these advisors are unsure of their succession plan, creating what TradePMR believes is a unique opportunity to capture new assets when money changes custodians.

Fusion SYNC demonstrates TradePMR’s leadership as an early adopter of AI among custodial providers, reinforcing its commitment to using new technologies in innovative ways that support independent RIAs rather than compete with them. For advisors considering a new custodian, whether as part of a succession or because of industry consolidation, Fusion SYNC was created to help minimize business disruptions and lessen the impact on end clients.

“From my perspective, advisors looking to grow their practice are increasingly looking to TradePMR as a custodial services provider,” added Patullo. “Our 25-year track record of delivering the most up-to-date technology and service with the personal touch and innovative service appears to be resonating with advisors who are seeking alternatives. Our guiding star is to help independent RIAs grow their business, and we’re excited to add Fusion SYNC to our suite of solutions to help them pursue that goal.”

ABOUT TRADEPMR

For more than two decades, TradePMR has worked with growth-minded independent registered investment advisors (RIAs), providing innovative technology tools and support designed to transform their businesses. The privately held brokerage and custodian services provider (Member FINRA/SIPC), based in Gainesville, Fla., works to streamline fee-only investment advisors’ operations through comprehensive custodial, operational, and trading support. For more information, visit www.TradePMR.com.

