TradePMR Earns Top Integration Score Among Custodial Platforms

Ezra Group’s WealthTech Integration Score gives custodial platform an “Excellent” rating with a score of 7.86 out of 10

GAINESVILLE, Fla. & TAMPA, Fla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#FinancialAdvisors—TradePMR, a technology and custodial services provider for registered investment advisors (“RIAs”), today announced that it has achieved the highest score among custodial platforms on Ezra Group’s WealthTech Integration Score, which the firm believes underscores its dedication to providing industry-leading technology to RIAs.





Ezra Group, founded by industry veteran Craig Iskowitz to provide technology and strategy solutions to the wealth management industry, created the WealthTech Integration Score to help provide a clear and concise ranking of applications’ integration capabilities. Its team analyzed more than 5,000 separate integrations among over 500 applications. Integrations with TradePMR’s platform were assessed across three criteria: breadth, depth and security and technical support. Ezra Group then calculated the score based on how TradePMR’s platform communicates with other applications. With a score of 7.86 out of 10, TradePMR received an “Excellent” rating and the highest score of any custodial platform.

“We are proud to see our team’s hard work reflected in the Ezra Group’s thorough and objective analysis of technology integrations,” said R. Scott Victoria, chief operations officer at TradePMR. “While it is exciting to receive the highest score for a custodial platform, we continue to improve our platform based on the evolving needs of advisors, and aim to earn an even higher score in the next evaluation.”

According to Ezra Group, the WealthTech Integration Score can be a resource for helping newer firms build a reliable and compatible tech stack while providing established firms with more confidence when adding new applications to their crowded digital environments. The score also hopes to increase transparency around integrations across the industry, encouraging vendors to provide specific information about their capabilities on their websites.

“After over three decades in financial services and 18+ years in wealth management, we came to the conclusion that integrations were difficult to evaluate when making software buying decisions and also difficult to implement since many vendors did not provide adequate support,” Ezra Group states on its website.

This is the second time this year that TradePMR’s custodial platform has garnered industry recognition. Earlier in 2024, TradePMR’s Fusion technology received the highest advisor satisfaction rating among custodial platforms in the 2024 T3/Inside Information Survey¹.

TradePMR believes today’s announcement underscores the firm’s dedication to RIA success, marked by the recent addition of four industry veterans to its robust team of technology experts. These latest hires will support the ongoing expansion and enhancement of TradePMR’s Fusion technology and Integration platform.

RIAs interested in discovering how TradePMR can support their firm's growth are encouraged to get in touch or email hello@tradepmr.com.

ABOUT TRADEPMR

For more than two decades, TradePMR has worked with growth-minded independent registered investment advisors (RIAs), providing innovative technology tools and support designed to transform their businesses. The privately held brokerage and custodian services provider (Member FINRA/SIPC), based in Gainesville, Fla., works to streamline fee-only investment advisors’ operations through comprehensive custodial, operational, and trading support. For more information, visit www.TradePMR.com.

Erza and TradePMR are separate and unaffiliated companies. Custodians do not pay a fee to be evaluated and ranked.

2024 T3 Inside Information Software Survey, Bob Veres & Joel Bruckenstein, January 2024

