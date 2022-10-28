Trade Republic Expands Savings Offering

Trade Republic offers Europe’s largest selection of free savings plans

700 new ETFs from issuers such as Vanguard, Invesco and VanEck

Savings plans now start at one Euro

DUBLIN–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Trade Republic is expanding its savings offering: With the addition of around 700 ETFs, Trade Republic now offers Europe’s largest selection of free savings plans. All savings plans can now be started with only one Euro enabling broader diversification and access to all assets.

“By regularly investing consistent amounts, stock market investors reduce the impact of volatility and reduce risk, without having to try to identify the best time to enter or exit the market. This may seem counterintuitive, but it is a winning strategy for long-term investors as it is one of the best ways to enjoy the long-term growth of the financial markets. With this expansion we can offer more ways for our clients to build a portfolio that fits their needs and goals,” says Hugo Suidgeest, Country Manager of Trade Republic in Ireland.

Trade Republic has also added new issuers such as Vanguard, Invesco and VanEck to its portfolio. Customers can now invest in a total of 1,800 ETFs and 2,500 stock savings plans, all free of charge, starting at one Euro as the minimum order amount.

Trade Republic launched in Ireland on October 18th and is now the largest provider of ETF and stocks savings plans in the country. All features will be rolled out gradually in November. In addition to savings plans, the company also offers trading in ETFs as well as full and fractional shares. Today, Trade Republic already reaches 340 million people in 17 European markets.

ABOUT TRADE REPUBLIC

Trade Republic is on a mission to set millions of Europeans up for wealth creation with secure, easy and commission-free access to capital markets. With over one million customers, Trade Republic is already the home screen app for many Europeans to manage their wealth. It offers investing in savings plans, full and fractional stocks and ETFs as well as crypto and derivatives. Trade Republic is a tech company supervised by Bundesbank and BaFin. The company based in Berlin was founded in 2015 by Christian Hecker, Thomas Pischke, and Marco Cancellieri.

