Trackman Launches Virtual Golf 3

HØRSHOLM, Denmark–Trackman is proud to announce the release of Virtual Golf 3 (VG3), the latest evolution of our industry-leading graphics engine, available exclusively for Trackman simulators worldwide beginning yesterday, September 24.









VG3 is more than a software update; it’s a giant step forward in closing the gap between the outdoor and indoor games. Every course in VG3 has been rebuilt from the ground up to make gameplay more immersive, more dynamic and more fun than ever before.

Here are some of the groundbreaking features in VG3 that will change the way players experience and enjoy Trackman indoor golf:

Enhanced atmospherics: Observe evolving weather conditions, from morning fog to breathtaking sunsets, all in stunning detail.

Dynamic cloud systems: Watch as clouds form, shift and dissipate, creating dramatic and lifelike skylines.

Expanded assets library: Every on-course element, from the grass to the trees, has been meticulously rebuilt, allowing designers to recreate iconic courses with unparalleled precision.

Details, details, details: VG3 is loaded with visual gems that will surprise and delight even casual golfers, such as ball trails in bunkers, divots, pitch marks, tire tracks, tee animations and much more.

Progressive time of day: Start your round at any time and watch the sun move across the sky, with an accelerated pace to match the indoor game.

Advanced green reading: Roll more putts with help from the updated green grid, which uses a color-coded heatmap and directional dots to reveal all the undulations of the putting surface.

Improved water physics: Feel the allure of water hazards with next-generation physics that bring waves, streams and ponds to life.

Immersive 3D audio: Our advanced audio technology surrounds you with soundscapes that make every scene in the game feel alive.

“ I am thrilled about the immersive realism VG3 brings,” said Jakob Munk, head of indoor golf at Trackman. “ But what excites me even more is the potential this engine upgrade offers. It’s like getting a new car — VG3 will take us on new adventures, pushing indoor golf to the next level and beyond. Trackman customers will benefit from this in the many product releases and updates to come.”

To access the new VG3 courses, Trackman recommends all simulator owners and operators upgrade to the latest version of Trackman Performance Studio (TPS 10) immediately. For more details, including an extended video preview, visit https://www.trackman.com/golf/simulator

