TrackMan Announces Return of Virtual League

The TrackMan Virtual League competition runs from December 1, 2022 to April 30, 2023, and features prizes from Titleist and Casa de Campo Resort & Villas

VEDBÆK, Denmark–(BUSINESS WIRE)–TrackMan, the world’s leading developer of golf performance tracking technology and indoor golf simulators, announced today the return of TrackMan Virtual League for a second season. The innovative competition for players of all skill levels runs from December 1, 2022, until April 30, 2023.





Golfers in six handicap flights will play five monthly tournament rounds, and each player has two attempts to post their best nine-hole score. The Virtual League is free to enter (except for access fees charged by indoor golf centers) and rounds can be played on any TrackMan simulator worldwide.

“ Many players turn to virtual golf during the offseason to keep their skills sharp, and the TrackMan Virtual League provides a way to keep their competitive edge,” said Klaus Eldrup-Jørgensen, TrackMan co-founder and CEO. “ The first season of Virtual League was a great success, and we’re so excited to see even more players get involved in season two.”

The top three players in each flight each month will receive prizes from Titleist, including golf bags, headwear, a TSR driver and RCT Pro V1 golf balls.

All players receive one entry to a season-ending grand prize drawing for each month they play. The grand prize is provided by Titleist and Casa de Campo Resort & Villas in the Dominican Republic and includes:

One full set of Titleist clubs with professional on-site fitting

An all-inclusive four-night stay for two at Casa de Campo Resort

Three rounds of golf for two at Teeth of the Dog, Dye Four and The Links courses

One golf lesson per person

More details, including the tournament schedule, rules and FAQs, can be found on the TrackMan Virtual League website: https://www.trackman.com/golf/tournaments/trackman-virtual-league-2023/about.

ABOUT TRACKMAN



Proudly based in Vedbæk, Denmark, TrackMan is the world’s leading developer of radar tracking technology for use in golf performance analysis. The iconic TrackMan 4 launch monitor — aka “the little orange box” — is trusted by elite players, coaches, equipment manufacturers and clubfitters to provide ultra-precise data on virtually every aspect of club motion and ball flight. TrackMan Range and indoor golf simulator solutions bring our tour-proven technology to the masses, featuring the best practice, virtual golf and entertainment software in the industry. Learn more at TrackMan.com.

Contacts

Mette Holløse Jürgensen



Marketing Project Lead



Email: mhj@trackman.com

Phone: (+45) 81 71 65 05