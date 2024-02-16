Tracfone Announces New Extended Service Plans

More Options and More Savings Give Prepaid Customers More Control

MIAMI–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Tracfone Wireless, a leading prepaid, no contract wireless service provider, is announcing Extended Service Plans that feature more months and more saving options for customers. This initiative will introduce discounts for three month, six month, and annual unlimited talk and text plans and will be available to both current and new Tracfone customers.









With Tracfone’s new Extended Service Plans, customers who buy more save more. Options for an annual plan with data start at $192, which is like paying $16 a month over the 12 months.* Save 20 percent compared to the cost of buying the same plan monthly. Annual plans also include the benefit of data carryover, with unused data rolling into the next month after each 30-day period.** As always with Tracfone, these plans offer reliable nationwide 4G and 5G coverage*** with the freedom of no contract, no extra costs, and unlimited carryover data.

Many cellular users want to get the most out of their phones, but that doesn’t always mean an annual plan. Some people want the simplicity of a shorter plan, the freedom of no contract and the financial peace of mind that comes from having more money in their pockets. With its new Extended Service Plans, Tracfone is positioning itself as the provider that shares their values and fits their lifestyles.

“Our customers are sensible when it comes to how they spend their money. They want to pay only for what they need,” said Bill Lucas, Tracfone Associate Vice-President, Product Marketing. “By offering multi-month discounts, we are giving our customers more choice, more flexibility and more control over their wireless plan.”

The Extended Service Plans offer is available only online at www.tracfone.com.

About Tracfone Wireless

Tracfone Wireless provides quality no-contract wireless solutions to value-conscious consumers and is available at more than 90,000 retail locations nationwide, as well as at tracfone.com.

Tracfone is part of the Verizon Value portfolio of prepaid brands, which includes Straight Talk, Total by Verizon, Visible, Simple Mobile, SafeLink, Walmart Family Mobile, and Verizon Prepaid. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE, Nasdaq: VZ) is one of the world’s leading providers of technology, communications, information and entertainment products and services.

For more information on Tracfone, visit tracfone.com.

*Taxes and fees apply. Get 10% off a 3 month plan; 15% off a 6 month plan; and 20% off an annual plan. The full data allotment is awarded on the date of redemption. 1 month equals 30 days.



**Unused data will not expire if service is active and in use with an Unlimited Talk & Text Smartphone.



***5G access requires a 5G-capable device in a 5G coverage area.



**** 1 month equals 30 days.

