Traceable AI Introduces Industry-First Generative AI API Security Capabilities

Traceable extends its comprehensive API security platform to address the security risks of integrating Generative AI into applications.

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–RSA CONFERENCE 2024 — Traceable AI, the industry’s leading API security company, today announced an Early Access Program for its new Generative AI API Security capabilities. As enterprises increasingly integrate Generative AI such as Large Language Models (LLMs) into critical applications, they expose those applications to attacks that exploit the unique characteristics of AI, such as prompt injection, insecure outputs, and sensitive data disclosure. Traceable addresses this urgent cybersecurity challenge directly: protecting the APIs that power connections between LLMs and other application services and users.





By launching Generative AI API Security capabilities in Early Access, Traceable extends its comprehensive API security platform to specifically target the security risks of integrating Generative AI into applications.

Key Features and Capabilities Include:

New Generative AI API Security Dashboard: A dedicated dashboard allows organizations to gain insights into the security posture of Generative AI APIs within their applications. Discovery and Cataloging of Generative AI APIs: Traceable enables comprehensive discovery and cataloging of Generative AI APIs, facilitating a complete assessment of the API ecosystem. LLM API Vulnerability Testing: Rigorous vulnerability testing tailored for LLM APIs assists in identifying and mitigating vulnerabilities unique to LLM applications. Monitoring of Traffic to and from LLM APIs: Real-time monitoring and analysis of traffic to and from LLM APIs enable swift detection and response to emerging threats. Identification and Blocking of Sensitive Data Flows: Traceable’s platform offers mechanisms for identifying and blocking sensitive data flows to Generative AI APIs, safeguarding critical data assets. Proactive Detection of Vulnerabilities and Threats Outlined in the OWASP LLM Top 10: Identify and block threats included in the OWASP LLM Top 10, including prompt injection, sensitive data exposure, insecure output handling, and model denial of service.

“Ensuring the security of applications powered by Generative AI and Large Language Models is crucial in today’s organizations,” said Sanjay Nagaraj, co-founder and CTO at Traceable. “With the introduction of our Generative AI API Security capabilities, we are helping enterprises to embrace the potential of AI technologies while securing their API ecosystem. Having collaborated closely with our customers, we understand the critical importance of addressing the unique security challenges posed by LLM-powered applications. We are excited to provide organizations with the capabilities required to navigate the complexities of AI-driven innovation with confidence and trust.”

Traceable is the first and only API security platform to provide end-to-end Generative AI API security capabilities. As a leader in the API security market, Traceable is uniquely positioned to introduce these capabilities. The Traceable platform monitors all API transactions and analyzes them with its OmniTrace™ Engine, providing the complete context essential for API threat detection, investigation, and response. This deep understanding of application and API context is crucial for effectively detecting LLM security threats like prompt injection – a capability only Traceable can provide.

Learn More at the RSA Conference 2024

Ready to see how Traceable can protect your Generative AI applications? Visit us at RSA, Booth 5250, for a live demo.

We’re also offering an exclusive webinar on the topic, Generative AI and APIs: The Highs, Lows, Woes and Foes, featuring Dr. Katie Paxton-Fear, Ethical Hacker and API Security Researcher. Claim your spot now.

About Traceable

Traceable is the industry’s leading API Security company helping organizations achieve API visibility and attack protection in a cloud-first, API-driven world. Traceable is the only intelligent and context-aware solution that powers complete API security – API discovery and posture management, API security testing, attack detection and threat hunting, and attack protection anywhere your APIs live. Traceable enables organizations to minimize risk and maximize the value that APIs bring their customers. To learn more about how API security can help your business, book a demo with a security expert.

Contacts

Ryan Romana



Touchdown PR



ryan.romana@touchdownpr.com