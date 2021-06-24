Trace Soccer Introduces Enhanced Video Capture, Player Vision, and TraceCam 2

The Most Advanced Soccer Film System Brings Pro-Quality Recording to the Youth Soccer Market, Setting New Standards for Automatic Editing and Player Tracking





AUSTIN, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#tracemoments–Trace, the only soccer game film platform that automatically delivers personalized moments for each player, is proud to announce the release of groundbreaking advances in image capture and computer vision with Capture Engine and Player Vision. Alongside the release of cutting-edge AI video processing and automatic editing, Trace is introducing the next generation of its soccer camera, TraceCam 2.

Trace is the only system with the technology to automatically record and deliver personalized moments for each player just hours after a game. Trace has solved player engagement with video by quickly delivering short, personalized moments to players, parents, and coaches. Players can learn on their own time, accelerate their development of soccer skills, and build profiles of their best soccer moments.

Capture Engine : Trace’s video processing enhancements deliver pro-quality game video with smooth panning, sharp resolution, stability even in windy conditions, and faster turnaround time. These features provide significant improvements in picture quality for all positions on the pitch, delivered faster than ever.

Player Vision : After delivering over 7 million personalized moments automatically, Trace has built one of the largest data sets in youth sports for its AI, TRACE_BOT. Trace has used this dataset to create patented breakthroughs in computer vision to compile more position-specific actions into personalized playlists for all team members.

TraceCam 2: Get sharper video, a more user-friendly experience, live previews, recording and processing status feedback, and 8 hours of recording on a single charge. Competitive teams can record 8 games during tournament weekends without needing to rush to upload footage to free space. Trace plans to start rolling out TraceCam 2 to existing and new customers starting in August 2021.

“Our mission is to provide soccer moments as soon as players walk off the field so that athletes can find any memory on Trace in 15 seconds or less. We deliver the video that players and coaches care about, personalized and organized into playlists, as fast as technology will allow. All players should be able to review their moments on any device and on their own time so they can take the learning process into their own hands.”

– David Lokshin, Trace CEO

Trace’s player engagement is unmatched. Players and parents binge on Trace’s short, personalized moments. Thousands of soccer teams, clubs, and leagues around the country, including USYS, ECNL, Legends FC, and NEFC, trust Trace to deliver the video they need to stay ahead and give players a leg up in development.

Capture Engine and Player Vision launch today to all current Trace subscribers. TraceCam 2 is shipping to new subscribers as units become available. Trace is only available at traceup.com.

About Trace:

Recording games and editing film can be complicated, time-consuming, and expensive. Trace Soccer captures your match footage, generates tactical playlists, and delivers each player’s moments directly to their inboxes after each game. Trace is the most affordable way to have your own film crew, editing team, and video analysis staff at your fingertips.

