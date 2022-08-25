TP-Link Unveils Ultra Performance Deco XE75 Pro AXE5400 Wi-Fi 6E Tri-Band Mesh with Multi-Gig Port for $399.99 (2-pack)

Combining Wi-Fi 6E technology and a 2.5G WAN/LAN port, Deco XE75 Pro offers Tri-Band WiFi speeds up to 5.4 Gbps ensuring next-level performance at an unbeatable price

IRVINE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–TP-Link®, a leading global provider of consumer and business networking products, today announced the all new Deco XE75 Pro AXE5400 Tri-Band Mesh Wi-Fi 6E System, featuring robust Wi-Fi 6E features, tri-band structure and multi-gig connections, bringing warp speeds without congestion for more WiFi devices. At an unbeatable $399.99 for a 2-pack set, the Deco XE75 Pro brings customers true Gigabit + WiFi performance and a whole home seamless roaming WiFi experience, making it the clear choice for those looking for a premium WiFi solution.

Ultra Tri-Band Wi-Fi 6E performance up to 5.4Gbps*

Powered by next-gen Wi-Fi 6E and tri-band technology, the Deco XE75 Pro delivers up to 5400 Mbps combined WiFi speed with six streams to ensure a blazing fast network, ideal for 8K streaming, virtual reality gaming and more.

The powerful 6GHz band delivers a dedicated and stronger backhaul to fully utilize the benefits of Wi-Fi 6E as default. Additionally, it can manually set open to connect a Wi-Fi 6E device for maximum speed.

2.5G Port for Multi-Gig Internet

As multi-gig internet plans become more affordable and popular, users may find themselves bottlenecked by an out-of-date router. The Deco XE75 Pro offers a flexible 2.5G WAN/LAN port to increase bandwidth capabilities without prohibitive cost, allowing users to take full advantage of their new multi-gig connection.

Whole Home Coverage and Maximized Connectivity

The Deco XE75 Pro blankets a whole home with seamless WiFi coverage, up to 5,500 ft2 with a 2-pack*. Enhanced by the combination of OFDMA and MU-MIMO**, the Deco XE75 Pro provides an efficient network with four times the average throughput and connects up to 200 devices* to cover all users’ needs.

HomeShield Total Security***

HomeShield provides comprehensive network protection, robust parental controls and real-time IoT security all in one place. Whether performing real-time IoT protection, detecting cyber threats, blocking inappropriate content to maintain a safe and healthy network, or prioritizing bandwidth for faster networking experience, HomeShield provides users with the tools needed to fully manage their network.

Easy Setup

Deco XE75 Pro is simple to set up and use. The intuitive Deco app walks users through the setup in minutes and provides full insights and control of their devices and network locally and remotely.

Pricing & Availability

The Deco XE75 Pro AXE5400 Tri-Band Mesh Wi-Fi 6E System (2-pack) has an MSRP of $399.99 and is available through the TP-Link website and at Amazon.com. A three pack has an MSRP of $599.99 and will be available through the TP-Link website, Amazon.com and Bestbuy.com.

About TP-Link

Founded in 1996, TP-Link is a global provider of reliable networking devices and accessories, involved in all aspects of everyday life. The company is consistently ranked top provider of WLAN products, supplying distribution to more than 170 countries and serving hundreds of millions of people worldwide.

For further information visit www.tp-link.com/us

*Maximum wireless transmission rates are the physical rates derived from IEEE Standard 802.11 specifications. Actual wireless data throughput, wireless coverage and maximum quantity of connected devices are not guaranteed and will vary as a result of network conditions, client limitations, and environmental factors.

**Use of Wi-Fi 6, Wi-Fi 6E, and other features including OFDMA, MU-MIMO, 1024-QAM, and BSS Color require clients to also support the corresponding features. The 160 MHz bandwidth may be unavailable in the 5 GHz band in some regions/countries due to regulatory restrictions.

***Subscription is required for some pro features.

