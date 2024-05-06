Egnyte Launches Content Security Ecosystem to Help Businesses Gain Better Control Over Their Data and Enhance Their Security Posture

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Egnyte, a leader in cloud content security and governance, today announced a new integration aimed at helping customers gain a more significant level of control over their cloud content through document classification labels. Egnyte customers will now be able to leverage document labels generated by Egnyte’s AI-powered classification engine that is compatible with Microsoft Purview Sensitivity labels to inform insights and drive actions across a broad spectrum of security partners, including Netskope, Zscaler, CrowdStrike, and SkyHigh Security.





With the growing amount of cloud content, businesses need help to adequately identify sensitive data and protect that data from a wide variety of security risks. Companies can comprehensively address these risks by securing their content in Egnyte’s repository and applying persistent data labels to inform insights and direct actions across various providers in Egnyte’s content security ecosystem.

“The complexity of today’s cyber threats demands a proactive and unified approach to protect companies’ most valuable and risk-exposed data assets—their content,” said Vineet Jain, CEO of Egnyte. “Egnyte has a long history of applying machine learning models to help customers more efficiently and effectively identify threats, triage remediation efforts, and safeguard sensitive information. With the launch of our content security ecosystem, we are enabling these customers to leverage our AI-driven insights to gain even more control over their data, ensuring an even more thorough and responsive security posture.”

The document-labeling integration works with various data loss prevention (DLP), digital rights management (DRM), and endpoint detection and response (EDR) solutions to automatically create labels in Egnyte based on content classification and categorization techniques, including utilizing generative AI to apply metadata to the content. Customers can use the Egnyte applied labels to enforce tactical DLP actions, such as preventing external sharing, coping to secondary drives, and overall preventing the exfiltration of sensitive data, securing their content management environment.

“Egnyte’s integration with Microsoft DLP and AIP stack is helping us address the risk of insider theft,” said Dave Nish, director of IT security at GP Bullhound. “It is easy to implement and administer and does not disrupt [our] existing business user experience.”

This integration builds upon Egnyte’s capabilities to create and manage metadata with customer-driven rules and generative AI-based classification of customer-provided training data, in addition to the use of data pattern libraries and keywords.

Egnyte will showcase these features and the complete Egnyte AI-powered intelligent content platform at the RSA Conference in San Francisco, California, May 6-9, at booth 4229.

About Egnyte

Egnyte combines the power of cloud content management, data security, and AI into one intelligent content platform. More than 22,000 customers trust Egnyte to improve employee productivity, automate business processes, and safeguard critical data, in addition to offering specialized content intelligence and automation solutions across industries, including architecture, engineering, and construction (AEC), life sciences, and financial services. For more information, visit www.egnyte.com.

