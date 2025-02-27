TP-Link Continues to Democratize Wi-Fi 7 with New Accessible Wi-Fi 7 Gaming Router

Featuring Wi-Fi 7 speeds up to 11 Gbps, dual 5 Gbps ports, advanced game acceleration for minimal latency, cutting-edge design and customizable RGB lighting

IRVINE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--TP-Link®, a leading global provider of consumer and business networking products, today announced availability of the Archer GE650 Tri-Band Wi-Fi 7 Gaming Router. Built on the foundation of 2023 CES Innovation Award Honoree Archer GE800, the Archer GE650 delivers lightning-quick speeds of up to 11 Gbps†△, two 5 Gbps ports, four 2.5 Gbps ports, and powerful game-acceleration features—now available at a special launch price of $279.99.

“As we continue our quest to make Wi-Fi 7 accessible to all, no application benefits more from its ultra-fast speeds and low latency than gaming,” said Jeff Barney, President at TP-Link Systems Inc. “Players want to focus on the game, not their connection, and the GE650 ensures that’s the case for everyone through Wi-Fi 7 technologies and advanced gaming acceleration.”

As the first-to-market Wi-Fi 7 brand, TP-Link continues to lead the industry into a new generation and is now setting its eye on the gaming market for disruption, empowering players with a leveled-up connection strong enough to support the most competitive of endeavors, even in crowded environments.

With advanced Wi-Fi 7 features to reduce latency and enhance stability, the Archer GE650 creates a superior gaming environment for a more responsive and immersive experience‡. Offering Wi-Fi speeds of up to 11 Gbps across three Wi-Fi bands and six streams, supported by dual 5 Gbps and quad 2.5 Gbps wired ports, every device receives unparalleled bandwidth.

Stay immersed in intense battles with advanced acceleration for gaming devices, applications, and game servers. This tech works together to stabilize connections, minimize lag, and unlock blazing-fast speeds through a WTFast Gamers Private Network (GPN). Gamers can unlock additional insights and conquer the competition with a powerful game panel that displays network status, router performance, RGB settings, and accelerated games and gear in real-time at a glance.

All this power is housed within an eye-catching, sleek design. Equipped with smooth multicolor RGB lighting and an optimized antenna layout, the Archer GE650 ensures quality connections, emitting an electrifying atmosphere into any game room, pulsing with the energy of victory. To ensure total security while gaming online, the Archer GE650 is fully equipped with TP-Link HomeShield and a series of built-in services to provide comprehensive antivirus protection*.

Pricing & Availability

The TP-Link Archer GE650 BE11000 Tri-Band Wi-Fi 7 Gaming Router has an MSRP of $349.99 and is now available on Amazon.com. with a limited-time launch promotion at $279.99

About TP-Link

Headquartered in the United States, TP-Link Systems Inc. is a global provider of reliable networking devices and smart home products, consistently ranked as the world’s top provider of Wi-Fi devices. The company is committed to delivering innovative products that enhance people’s lives through faster, more reliable connectivity. With a commitment to excellence, TP-Link serves customers in over 170 countries and continues to grow its global footprint.

For further information visit www.tp-link.com/us

†Maximum wireless signal rates are the physical rates derived from IEEE Standard 802.11 specifications. Actual wireless data throughput, wireless coverage, and number of connected devices are not guaranteed and will vary as a result of internet service provider factors, network conditions, client limitations, and environmental factors, including building materials, obstacles, volume and density of traffic, and client location.

‡Use of Wi-Fi 7 (802.11be), Wi-Fi 6 (802.11ax), and features including Multi-Link Operation (MLO), 320 MHz Bandwidth, 4K-QAM, Multi-RUs, OFDMA, and MU-MIMO requires clients to also support the corresponding features.

△11 Gbps Wi-Fi speed refers to the theoretical speeds of Wi-Fi 7 clients when connected to Archer GE650. Wi-Fi 7 clients need to support Multi-Link Operation (MLO) and the 6 GHz band to reach up to 11 Gbps when connected to Archer GE650’s 2.4 GHz, 5 GHz, and 6 GHz bands simultaneously.

*HomeShield includes both basic and advanced features. Advanced features require a paid subscription. For details, visit tp-link.com/homeshield.

