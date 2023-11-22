TOZO Unveils Next-Gen Upgrade: Introducing TOZO T6 with Unprecedented Features and Launch of #TOZOT6NextGen Campaign

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–TOZO, a global brand specializing in wireless audio, proudly announces the release of the highly anticipated new generation of TOZO T6 headphones, representing the pinnacle of innovation and performance in the headphone industry, setting a new benchmark in audio technology.





Key Upgrades of TOZO T6 2.0

IPX8 Water Resistance: Ready for any adventure, the T6 boasts IPX8 water resistance, ensuring durability in various conditions without compromising audio quality. Lightweight Design: Designed for comfort and convenience, the T6’s lightweight build allows for extended wear without fatigue, perfect for on-the-go lifestyles. ORIGX Acoustic Fine Tuning Stereo-Sound: Immerse yourself in precision-crafted audio. The T6 delivers a transcendent listening experience through TOZO’s cutting-edge ORIGX Acoustic technology. Long-Lasting 50H Battery Life: Enjoy the uninterrupted listening pleasure with an extended battery life that keeps you connected for hours on end. Wireless Charging: Effortless power-ups anytime, anywhere. The T6 supports wireless charging, ensuring convenience and ease of use. New App with 16+ Preset EQs and Dozens of White Noise Sounds: Tailor your audio experience with the newly introduced app, which offers over 16 preset EQ settings and a plethora of white noise sounds.

To celebrate this groundbreaking launch, TOZO introduces the #TOZOT6NextGen campaign, showcasing the fusion of artistry and technology. Collaborating with AIGC artists and influencers, the campaign spotlights the T6’s advancements through stunning visuals and engaging narratives.

“We’re thrilled to unveil the TOZO T6, a true testament to our commitment to innovation,” said Komi Cheung, the Marketing Director. “The #TOZOT6NextGen campaign embodies the spirit of our brand, merging cutting-edge technology with creative expression.”

Black Friday Sales Event

In conjunction with the product launch and campaign, TOZO announces exclusive Black Friday sales with 50% off for the TOZO T6. Experience the future of audio technology at unbeatable prices, available for a limited time only.

The TOZO T6 and the #TOZOT6NextGen campaign mark a paradigm shift in audio innovation, delivering an immersive audio experience coupled with artistic expression and true professionalism.

For more information, product samples, or interview requests, please visit www.tozostore.com.

